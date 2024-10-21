The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall season begins to settle in, there is nothing quite like cozying up with a warm drink and watching a great movie! Fall is a special time for movie lovers- whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming drama, a thriller, or something in between, there is something for everyone. Below are my top 5 must-watch fall movies this season, ranging from classic films to new releases.

Knives Out (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

“Knives Out” is a perfect blend of cozy mystery and dark humor. “Knives Out” is a modern-day murder mystery that has a clever, twisty story filled with quirky characters and plenty of surprises. The movie has the feel of an old-time school detective story but with a modern twist that keeps it interesting and fun to watch, keeping your eyes glued to the screen. Knives out is the perfect spooky movie to cozy up to!

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Director: Rob Reiner

No fall movie list is complete without this timeless romantic comedy! “When Harry Met Sally” is iconic for its autumn scenes set in New York City, with golden trees lining the streets and cozy sweaters on display, this movie is perfect to set the fall vibe, and gives the comfy rom-com feel! Nothing beats a fun rom com!

Hocus Pocus (1993): A Halloween Classic!

Director: Kenny Ortega

“Hocus Pocus” has become a beloved Halloween favorite since its release in 1993. This film blends comedy, fantasy, and a touch of horror, making it perfect to watch during the spooky season!

Hereditary (2018): A Chilling Horror Masterpiece!

Director: Ari Aster

“Hereditary” is the perfect film for horror lovers. The film is deeply unsettling and explores themes of grief, trauma, and dark legacies passed down through families. It is often regarded as one of the scariest movies of the modern era, leaving audiences shocked! Hereditary follows the Graham family as they grapple with the death of their secretive grandmother. As they mourn her death, they begin to uncover dark secrets about their ancestry, leading to increasingly disturbing and supernatural occurrences. The family’s fragile relationships are tested as they confront these unsettling forces, culminating in a shocking and tragic journey that reveals the depth of their family’s hidden horrors. This movie is scary which is perfect for the halloween season!