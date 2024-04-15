The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer for college students is the perfect time to relax and enjoy time with family. Without lots of classes every day, sports, and clubs, it can be difficult to fill this time off. Staying on track with your goals and staying productive while living at home is important. Here are three activities you can partake in to make sure you are making the most out of your summer.

The first and most obvious option is to get a summer job. Getting a part-time or full-time job is a great way to build your resume while you are not too busy with other things. Summer is also a great time to make lots of money! By trying out different summer jobs, you can figure out what type of jobs you enjoy or don’t enjoy and use this information to find the perfect full-time job when the time comes.

Another way you can fill your time is by applying for scholarships. Plenty of scholarships are offered to sophomores and upperclassmen, in addition to the well-known freshman scholarships. These scholarships are often overlooked, but they can help students save tons of money in their upcoming years at university.

Another productive activity is taking online classes. This is a great way to spend time in the summer because it can help lighten your load during the school year or help if you are planning to graduate early. Most local community colleges offer courses for a small price compared to tuition at major universities.

These three activities help students stay on track with their goals during the summer and maximize time away from school. It is important to make and save as much money as possible during the summer months to ensure a successful and productive school year!