Three Tips to Help You Secure an Internship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

It can feel difficult and sometimes daunting to start looking for a job. Summer is right around the corner, and it is the perfect time to look for jobs and internships. Here are three tips to help you put your best foot forward when searching for a job.

Tip #1

A great first step is to set up your LinkedIn profile. Even if you don’t plan on posting or using it often, many employers look at LinkedIn to learn a little bit about potential hires before interviewing them. Even by adding a profile picture, other job experiences, and connecting with a few people you know, your application will become stronger. You can always add to your profile in the future after securing some more experience.

TIP #2

The best way to show your skills and personality is during your interview. Whether it is in person or online, having a good interview is essential. This is when you can talk about your skills and accomplishments and show your personality. Don’t be afraid to brag about your accomplishments a little bit; your interviewers want to hear about the great things you’ve done! It is a great idea to come prepared with answers to common questions like “Why do you want to work for this company?”, “What are your strengths/weaknesses?” or “What will you bring to our company?”. Having these answers prepared prevents you from having to think on the spot or accidentally rambling. It is also a good idea to come up with a few questions of your own. Personally, I like to ask what a typical day of work will look like for me if I accept the role and how much of my work will be done on my own versus in collaboration with a team. Remember not to be nervous when going into an interview! You are also interviewing the company to see if you want to accept the position.

TIP #3

Another thing to do is follow up with those you talked to during the interview. Between 24-48 hours after the interview, reach out and thank them for their time; it is also a good idea to mention something you appreciated learning about the company or position you applied for. This is also a great time to ask any additional questions you thought of after the interview. Don’t forget to let them know you look forward to hearing back from them. This follow-up is a great way to set yourself apart from the other candidates and show your interest in the position.

At the end of the day, being prepared and proactive will help you secure a great internship. It is also important to remember that the more experience you have, the better, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t get your dream internship the first time you apply. Take any experience you can get at first, and as your resume grows, you will have more offers rolling in!