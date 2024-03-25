This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Spring has finally arrived, bringing with it pleasant weather, blooming flowers, and, unfortunately, allergy season. However, spring is a lovely season that may ease the stress of the end of the year. Here are five ways to mark the beginning of spring with activities that will make the end-of-the-year stress much more enjoyable!

Plan a Picnic at the Park: Now that it is spring, this is the perfect time to organize a fun picnic date with all of your friends! Here at the University of Tampa, the lovely weather and beautiful surroundings make this an enjoyable way to start the spring season. This might help you enjoy the outdoors and the current warm weather. You can add a pop of color to make it feel even more like spring by bringing flowers and other decorations!

Spring Cleaning: Even though fully cleaning and organizing your living space might be time-consuming, doing spring cleaning and organizing can truly help you feel rejuvenated and well-organized. You can give yourself a fresh start to the season by giving away items that clutter your home, dusting, organizing, and cleaning, or just decluttering so you can open your windows and blinds and let the sun in!

Caring for Flowers and Plants: Even though you can’t technically have a garden while in college, you can still purchase flowers and plants that you can cultivate and take care of in your living space. There’s no better season to plant lovely flowers than spring. This is a fun way to add some color to your room, connect with nature, and beautify your surroundings.

Self-care: This is the perfect opportunity to put self-care first now that winter is over and we can truly enjoy the lovely weather outside! You can begin a new hobby, start a mindfulness practice, refresh your body and mind, or just take some time to relax and enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful season.