The semester is almost over, and that means summer is near! The time to let the semester’s stress fly away with the wind and start relaxing is nearing. It’s time to go home and/or to travel the world. While we explore and chill, we watch movies and TV shows, draw, journal, write, or read. While I do all these things, the first thing I do when the semester ends is buy a book to read. I have loved reading since I was a little girl, but during the semester, it is hard to read for fun, especially when all I read are textbooks. No matter where you go in the summer, the first thing you can do is go and buy a book. Going into a bookstore and browsing for almost an hour in it, trying to decide what I want to read, brings me peace. So, if you also like reading or are trying to get into reading, I have a few recommendations for you below:

“The Inheritance Games” series by Jennifer Lynn Barnes This is a five-book series (the fifth book will be released on November 12th, 2024).

Once you start to read the books they are hard to put down because they are exciting and filled with puzzles and secrets.

The story starts when Avery Grambs inherits Tobias Hawthorne’s fortune, a billionaire who she has never met, but to receive it she needs to move into the Hawthorne’s Mansion with the dispossessed family and play the game to survive and find the truth. “Shatter Me” series by Tahereh Mafi A 10-book series.

This is a dystopian romantic thriller.

In this story, the Reestablishment, a harsh dictatorship, rules the world and the environment is damaged, but Juliette, the girl with the deadly touch, is here to change everything. “XOXO” by Axie Oh Standalone book

A cute rom-com story

Jenny, a cello prodigy, has an encounter with a mysterious boy, Jaewoo, in Los Angeles and three months later moves to South Korea to take care of her grandmother where she discovers Jaewoo is not just a normal student at her new school but a K-pop idol. Both fall in love, but he is forbidden to date, so what will happen? “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson A crime thriller trilogy The story follows Pippa, who investigates the murder of a high school student, Andie Bell, who was killed five years prior as part of her senior year final. Pippa starts uncovering the truth of what happened to Andie Bell on the night of the murder while others try to stop and silence her. “Love Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood Standalone Stem Romance

A cute fake-dating and enemies to lovers, a science romance between experimental physicist Jack and theoretical physicist Elsie.

Honorable Mentions: