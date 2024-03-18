Spring Break in Spain: A Recap on Visiting Barcelona’s Tourist Gems!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For my final year as an undergrad, I decided to go big for spring break and head to Barcelona, Spain! I’ve never been to Europe, nor have I been on a flight for that long, so this was definitely out of my comfort zone. Fortunately, my best friend wanted to travel there with me to visit our six friends who are currently studying abroad this semester. Thanks to them, we were able to see amazing tourist spots, discover amazing food, and have an overall fantastic experience. Take this as your sign to buy that plane ticket. There are Barcelona tourist gems you must see!

La Sagrada Familia The Sagrada Familia, designed by Gaudi, is a gift given to visitors to Barcelona. The architecture is other-worldly. You can view the church outside for free; however, it is still under construction and has been a work in progress since the 1800s. My friend and I paid for a tour so we could enter the church, and we chose to purchase the basic tour, where you can walk around the main level with a guide through headphones. However, for a higher price, you can get an actual guide and go to different parts of the structure, such as its towers. The first word that comes to mind is breathtaking. The stained glass windows created a colorful gradient and referenced the nativity, life, water, and more. I also enjoyed piecing together the biblical references by observing the art and connecting it to what I previously knew. In general, I think it is so important to see major architectural works like this because it puts things into perspective. It made me realize there is so much art and beauty in the world, and our problems are much smaller than they seem. Park Güell If you love colorful tiles and art, Park Guell is for you. We had to take a short taxi ride to get there, and it was such a cool experience. It’s on Carmel Hill in Barcelona and provides you with amazing views of the city. Throughout the park, there are lovely gardens and impressive rock structures. I love seeing nature and art that leaves you wondering how it could’ve possibly been created. The tiles were absolutely stunning and spread across a cliff view and the roofs of buildings. The tiles were eye-popping, and the gift shop had beautiful bowls and souvenirs that represented the art. If astonishing art and architecture intrigues you, Barcelona is the place. Spotify Camp Nou (FC Barcelona Stadium) This was a last-minute decision. My friends and I didn’t want to do anything too late or crazy before our flight, and we came across FC Barcelona tickets. I’m not the biggest sports fan in the world, but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’ve watched all the other professional sports but never soccer, and this was quite the perfect opportunity to experience that. Soccer, or fútbol, is so popular in Europe, and it was so cool to see how passionate the fans were. We took amazing pictures, watched famous players, and even got to participate in the wave. The tickets were affordable because we didn’t really need to sit that close. It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to watch in my life! Bunkers del Carmel (Bunkers of caramel) This adventure was the most notable. My friends and I got a tad over-ambitious and decided to take the metro and then walk. However, it was recommended that the metro and then the bus be taken up the hill. We walked up a steep hill for maybe 20 minutes, and let me tell you, my calves were sore the next day. It made for a lot of good laughs and great memories, but I highly recommend the bus. When you get to the top of the hill, you get to see the entire city of Barcelona. Unfortunately, before sunset, you have to leave that specific area and head to a lower mountain because it’s residential. But the second view was still just as great. The sunset was beautiful, and seeing the city of Barcelona from that perspective was astonishing to me. If you visit Barcelona, you must hit all these spots. Barceloneta beach Visiting this popular beach was an amazing idea. People were sitting on the sand watching the waves, eating at beachside restaurants, and taking lots of photos. I wish it was a little warmer, but I’m spoiled from living in Tampa. The sky was blue, and the sun was out, so that’s all we needed, and I’m glad my close friend from home brought us there. She’s one of my friends studying in Barcelona this semester, and she made sure we visited all the must-see restaurants and tourist attractions. We had amazing food and drinks with a view of the Mediterranean, a sea I’d never seen yet. I made sure to take it all in.

This trip was absolutely one for the books. The whole week, I kept wishing everyone I knew could be there to experience it with me. I’m so glad I had the opportunity to see such an amazing city with some of my closest hometown friends. My other friends are visiting them during their spring break now, so my abroad friends will be having visitors most of March. I’m so excited to hear what they also think about Barcelona, and I’m just so grateful to have gone on this trip as it has changed my view on life and opened the door to more trips abroad, hopefully soon.