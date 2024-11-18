The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Eva Schoen

Just four days before my birthday this year, Sammy Rae & the Friends released their debut album, Something for Everybody. For those unfamiliar, the Friends are a Brooklyn-based band with a unique funk-soul sound. They have come up with one of the most unique sounds I’ve heard, especially in more modern music. I have an ongoing theory that whenever an artist I love releases an album around my birthday, it’s made specifically for me. So, I wanted to do a rundown of this album and why I’ve been keeping it on the top of my Spotify for months.

The Friends Intro

The intro to this album is relatively simple, with just a few lines of lyrics. However, it starts with a beautiful, resounding orchestral, complete with a harp, which I rarely hear but die for every time. Sammy unveils her voice for their first-ever album, singing about how she wants to be friends “with ya,” implying, in my eyes, the listener. It drags you right in, and even with a slow start, makes you crave whatever’s coming next.

Thieves

Following a peaceful intro, Thieves moves more into the funky aspects of this album. There’s a great bass riff that gets the head bobbing, and a lot of fun, bouncy vocals. The bridge of this song, though simple, is probably my favorite out of the bunch – first of all, I just love a repetitive vocal, but the layering and crescendo of this one sounds awesome, climaxing with a screamed phrase from another band member. The song is exciting, and a great showcase of Sammy’s raspy rage.

Coming Home Song

Coming Home Song is, and will forever be, my favorite song off this album. I’m biased, seeing as I had heard it first as a single, but still. When I said earlier that I convince myself these albums are made for me, that applies so strongly to this song in particular. It’s all about doubting yourself and learning to overcome it, something that I dealt a lot with when I moved from Ohio to Florida for school. Life goes on – just learn to live with it. I always find myself coming home (pun intended) to this song when I’m feeling down, and it’s never failed to put a happy little uplifted swing in my step. If I had a single gene in my body that was capable of singing, I’d sing this all. The. Time.

*Favorite lyric: Baby, there’s no saints in the stars, there’s no signs in the ceiling – you get a good feeling, you go with it*

No Rulebook

Here, we move into a nice jazzy number. It leans closer to a love song on the album, as Sammy sings about how there’s “no rulebook, no handbook” to a new relationship. There’s this great, overpowering peace I feel whenever this song comes on – it’s like every bone in my body knows it’s time to relax. No Rulebook is a perfect song for those of you who need to sway in their room after a long day.

Cool-Doug, at Night

If you’re looking for the most fun song on the album, look no further. Cool-Doug, which I’ve been told by a friend, sounds like a song off of Phineas and Ferb (in a good way!), makes me want to buy a disco club and spend the rest of my life dancing. We hear Jacob Jeffries on the vocals of this song, and man if his voice doesn’t blend with Sammy’s, and just the entire feel of the album. This is a go-to feel-good song – just thinking about it now, I’m ready for the club.

Call Ya Back

Call Ya Back is big on repetition, but never in a way that makes it feel old. Maybe I’m just a sucker for a raspy voice, but I think that’s one of my appeals for Sammy – she sounds cool, angry, and powerful, all at once. There are a lot of themes of female empowerment, in this album as well as the Friends’ other music, and this song is no different. It’s a relationship on Sammy’s terms – she’ll talk when she wants to, and there’s no changing that. It’s a great song to listen to when you’re annoyed with anyone.

888-98-CALLYABAK

For the sake of this article, I’m calling this a song. It’s more of an interlude than anything, a fun little 80s-sounding phone jingle right after Call Ya Back. We get a quick, choral message to the audience: If nobody’s answering, there’s nothing you can say – 888-98-CALLYABAK. Good stuff!

I Get It Now

This is a close contender for first place. I Get It Now is the soulful romantic ballad of the album, expressing how one can go from a cynic to a romantic with the birth of a new love. This is one of the more beautiful pieces in my opinion – the gentle piano, the soft but strong vocals. The lyrics are absolutely stunning, and really paint a visual picture for the listener. I was floored the first time I heard this one, and likely will be for just about forever.

We Made It

Moving back into the upswing of things! If you’re interested in camp music, or just have a bubbly personality, you’ll like this one. It’s super lively, with vocals from Celisse adding more dynamics. With a very positive outlook on life, it’s guaranteed to put some extra pep in your step.

Good Time Tavern

Good Time Tavern is another upbeat, funky number about finding a place that feels like it’s made just for you – where all your friends are gathered together, there’s good music playing in the background, and you can drink for free. It’s an energetic listen, complete with a great stomp-beat bridge and groovy instrumentals. Put this one on if you wanna vibe with friends, or just yourself!

Luck of the Draw

This is female rage at its finest. The growl in the vocals of this song always amazes me – I admit, I’ve tried to replicate it, and after several failed attempts, I can officially say I have no idea how Sammy does it. The blend in voices on this track is my favorite of the album – Will Leet and Sammy Rae combine to create an absolute powerhouse. This song is about the gloomier side of life, when it seems like everything just keeps going wrong – but the beat makes you want to get up and push through it.

David

I love songs that literally tell a story. Throughout David, we follow a young man’s life, the so-called life of the party, who actually is dealing with his own struggles and isn’t sure if he’ll get through. This song makes reference to David and Goliath, the Bible story about the man who defeated a “giant.” I think the allusions make this song all the more special – it gives me more of a grasp of who David is as a person, no less of a man despite all the troubles he faces. Spoiler alert: he does end up getting through it all, and making one of the most beautiful personal realizations I’ve ever heard told through song. Give it a listen.

State Song

State Song is the concluding number on the album and wraps everything up in a stunning way. It’s a hello, and a goodbye, to all the people in life – sometimes we lose people, and sometimes we’re lucky enough to have them stay. This song is a lyrical trip through the States, expressing how even though every place has its own beauty, it might still be missing something, or someone. As someone who’s moved away from their hometown, I have a soft spot for this song – it perfectly captures that feeling of freedom, but an equally-consuming yearning for what once was.

All in all, I found this album to be incredibly refreshing and bold. It’s unique in the industry, and the message behind it really could do a number on even the hardest of hearts. I look forward to hearing more from the Friends – and this was one of the best birthday presents I could’ve asked for.