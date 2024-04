The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Here’s a short review of the Sol De Janeiro 62 fragrance. If you like the smell of caramel, this product is perfect for you! With a mix of pistachio and salted caramel, you will smell like a sweet treat. Everyone should definitely go and buy this. You won’t regret it!