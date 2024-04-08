Signing Up for Classes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love the University of Tampa; it is my second year here. I love the climate, living in the city, and attending a small school. It seems perfect, but in some cases, it’s not. I am mainly talking about registering for classes. It is that time of the semester again, and I have been stressing even weeks before the start of registration.

Looking at classes I still need to take, I have noticed that there aren’t many sections or seats available for the journalism major requirements. It stresses me out because even though I am going to be a junior next year and I get an earlier registration date, I am still worried that I won’t be able to take the necessary classes to fulfill my graduation requirements. I have been told by current and past advisors not to worry because I’ll be able to graduate on time, but I can’t help it as I still have six more classes that I need to take.

When I was making my draft schedules, I was very limited as to what I could take because there is one class that is a prerequisite for the other core journalism classes. It is frustrating because I have tried to get into this class for three semesters now and instead have been left to take random classes that won’t do anything but keep me as a full-time student. When I spoke to my advisor about this predicament, all she said was not to worry as I would have an earlier registration date and was more likely to get in. The thing is that all I can do is worry because if I can’t get this one class, I don’t know what my class schedule is going to look like for next semester because I need to take this class before I am allowed to take anything else.

When my friends register, they aren’t as stressed as I am because they register a couple of days before I do. There are multiple sections for them, and there are a lot more seats available. I wish this was the same case for journalism classes as I don’t want to be put on a waiting list for however long and end up not being in a specific class.

I hope the University of Tampa can fix this problem so that I and others don’t have to worry about getting into classes and graduating on time.