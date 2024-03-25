The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tennis is a sport that has a strong sense of individuality on the court, with the personal demeanor of playing as one rather than with a team or with one other. The matches allow athletes to express themselves without the pressure of a particular uniform.

Like all sports, there are dress codes, but there are a few athletes pushing the boundaries for their passion for fashion. Here, we follow 5 notable Tennis looks that are serving looks!

Billie Jean King’s Battle of the Sexes

Some of the most iconic tennis looks even dive back to the start of the sport, with the change makers of tennis like Billie Jean King. In 1975, the Battle of the Sexes paved the way for women in tennis everywhere. Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs, who she beat in straight sets. Her iconic look from that day has even been made into a Barbie doll as an inspiration for young women everywhere.

Andre Agassi – Denim shorts

Andre Agassi did not fail to wear an eccentric uniform to his matches; he was paving the way for men’s tennis fashion. During the US Open in 1988, Andre Agassi wore denim shorts by Nike for his match. The choice of “jorts” during a tennis match was a bold one due to the highly prestigious nature of the sport.

Serena Williams – Cat Suit

Serena Williams’ outfit sparked controversy in 2018 at the French Open with her tight-fitted black catsuit inspired by the Black Panther film. The head of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, said the suit would not be welcomed back at the French Open. The suit was not only a fashion statement but also a functional piece of equipment to help Serena with her blood clots post-pregnancy. Later in the French Open, Serena took her fashion power back and wore a black tutu with a one-shoulder top and rocked her opponent in tennis and the runway.

Venus Williams- Eleven By Venus

Venus Williams, like her sister, is a fashion icon in the tennis world. Not only is she best dressed on the court, but also she is the brain behind her looks. Venus is pushing boundaries by designing her own tennis line, Eleven By Venus, which was created in 2006. Before her retirement from tennis, Venus Williams wore her own brand to matches. A fan favorite was the 2010 Roland Garros black lace dress, which gained conversations from critics for showing too much skin. Eleven By Venus is currently undergoing some internal changes but remains a cutting-edge tennis apparel company.

Stepping into new Sports – On Cloud & Lululemon

The rise of mainstream culture is jumping into the trends of tennis fashion with pleated shirts, ribbons, and ankle socks, which large brands once known for other athletics have stepped into the lane of tennis apparel. The jump started with Free People signing Slone Stephens, On Cloud signing Ben Shelton, and Lululemon signing Leylah Fernandez. The youthful brand representatives will bring in a younger and loyal audience for the brands.

The transition from traditional tennis wear to having different brands reach into the tennis space can be beneficial in providing new insight and ideas into the fashion world of tennis. These five looks are Grand Slam-worthy, and hopefully, the tennis styles continue to flourish with the new and the old.