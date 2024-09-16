This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Autumn means it is time for leaves to start falling, weather to cool off, and most importantly; pumpkin spice everything to fill shelves! It is impossible to step foot in a grocery store without the orange and brown pumpkin spice packaging catching your eye. The selection may get overwhelming, So here is my guide to pumpkin spice must-tries from Trader Joe’s.

The first thing I grab when I step in the door is always pumpkin spice ice cream. You can’t go wrong with this sweet and flavorful treat as the weather starts getting colder. One of my favorite ways to enjoy this is by layering a bit of ice cream on a pumpkin cookie.

There are a variety of pumpkin cookies at TJ’s but my go-to is the pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. I love the twist on the classic dessert. These cookies come in a mix, so you can whip them up and serve them fresh and warm.

If you don’t enjoy your treats super sweet, you can also try the pumpkin spice bagels. These come ready to eat and are also available in a gluten-free option! Pair these with the pumpkin spice cream cheese spread for a snack filled with fall flavor.

Lastly, to ensure the fall vibes continue through the whole day, consider grabbing the pumpkin spice body scrub and pumpkin body cream. These will make great additions to your everything shower and will keep you smelling like fall.

Regardless of what you hope to find this fall, I’m sure you will find a great addition to your cart. From pumpkin pancake mix to pumpkin pretzels, there is something for everyone at Trader Joe’s this fall.