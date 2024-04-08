This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

As we near the end of the semester, stress levels are high, and the inevitable future of final exams is just around the corner. The best way to feel more confident is to plan ahead. Here are some tips to get you feeling more confident about your exams.

Make a schedule

Knowing when all of your final exams are and how much time you have to prepare is essential. This gives you the ability to know exactly how many days ahead you should start studying and what you need to prioritize. This leads to the next point.

Figure out your strengths and weaknesses

This simply means, what subject do you struggle most with and know you’ll need extra time covering? Be honest with yourself so that you can get extra help through tutoring if you need it before it gets too close to your exam. That being said, if you are already very confident in a subject, still leave time to study, but don’t prioritize something you don’t struggle with.

Get to know the people in your classes

Creating a study group with your classmates is a great study tool. It can also be less stressful to remember that you are not alone and that multiple people are just as stressed as you. It’s also important to take advantage of your professors’ office hours. In my experience, your teacher will always appreciate the extra work to understand their subject.