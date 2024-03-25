This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

In 2024, I’m all about movement. Amidst the stress and chaos of college life, finding moments to prioritize self-care has become essential. Whether it’s carving out time for myself or enjoying time with friends, popping on a good pair of headphones with a fun playlist and a cute workout set, exploring new forms of exercise has emerged as my sanctuary amidst the whirlwind that college can be. So here are some of my favorite new workouts:

Pilates: Focusing on core strength, flexibility, and body awareness, Pilates has quickly become my favorite new workout. With its foundations in ballet, it reminds me of my dance days. Whether I attend a class or practice on my own, its fluid movements and precise exercises never fail to challenge and excite me.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Cycling Classes: It’s a party on a bike! The high-energy atmosphere of cycling classes, motivating music, and enthusiastic instructors provide the perfect cardio workout. It’s also the perfect opportunity to make new friends with those next to you! The rhythmic pedaling and varying intensity levels make each session a dynamic and engaging experience, leaving me feeling empowered and energized. It has been the best way to relieve any excess energy I have and enhance my focus when studying.

Weight Training: Initially intimidated by the idea of lifting weights and the weight room in general, I quickly realized the empowering feeling that comes with progressively challenging my strength. Everyone starts somewhere, and you may also feel intimidated by the people in the weight room — but they began by struggling, too. Whether focusing on common exercises like squats and deadlifts or isolating specific muscle groups, weight training has helped me build muscle and increase bone density, all while enhancing my confidence and self-esteem. Training yourself to be physically strong will make you feel mentally strong as well.

Running: Running has become a liberating escape for me. Like weightlifting, everyone starts somewhere. Run like nobody’s watching! Whether jogging down the river solo or doing it with friends, the rhythmic pounding of the pavement allows me to clear my mind and connect with my surroundings. It’s the best way for me to forget about everything, be grateful, and focus on the world around me. You don’t have to be the fastest; remember, slow and steady wins the race. The endorphin rush and sense of accomplishment after a run never fails to leave me feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, making me feel like I can tackle anything that may come after.

The journey has just begun, and I can’t wait to see what other workouts I come to love. Feel inspired to just get up and try something new – there is nothing to be afraid of! Working out is not just about looking good but feeling good. It has allowed me to spend time with myself, introduced me to some of my favorite songs, and make memories with friends. Each workout offers its own unique rewards, so use movement to find what you love.