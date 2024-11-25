MY TOP 5 SONGS FROM NESSA BARRETT’S AFTERCARE ALBUM 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nessa Barrett dropped her latest album, AFTERCARE, just a few days ago on November 15, and I have to say—it completely took me by surprise, in the best way. I wouldn’t say I’m a Nessa Barrett fan, but I’ve always thought she had a cool style and respected her as an artist. AFTERCARE is one of the few albums where I genuinely like almost every song—a rare feat for me. It’s got this moody and real vibe to it that reminds me of a mix between Tate McRae and Billie Eilish, two artists that I really like. Even though the album is still so new, it honestly deserves more attention. If you’re looking for something new to vibe to, definitely give this one a listen—you won’t be disappointed.

PINS AND NEEDLES

This song is on repeat for a reason–it’s that good. The lyrics are also just so powerful and clever. This song is the perfect song to blast if you’re going through a break-up or when you just need to channel your inner baddie. It just hits so hard.

DIRTY LITTLE SECRET

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a song quite like this one. I just want to have this song on full volume while driving with my windows down. If I had to sum up this song in three words: mysterious, confident and bold.

GIVEN ENOUGH

I’m obsessed with this song because of the dynamics—it flows from soft and intimate to loud and intense. It feels balanced yet unpredictable, which keeps you hooked from start to finish!!!

PASSENGER PRINCESS

This was the first song I heard from the album, and it immediately stuck with me. It’s one of the more playful and light-hearted songs on the album with a great song to drive and vibe to.

STAY ALIVE

This song just feels alive. I absolutely love the chorus—it’s what got me hooked from the first listen. When this song plays, I picture myself dancing under the club lights, just living in the moment.

One of the things I love most about AFTERCARE is how each song has its own distinct mood and personality, yet they all share the same vibe—pure baddie energy. Definitely give it a listen—you’ll find something to love in every song.