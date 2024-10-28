The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new Marvel show “Agatha All Along” has quickly become a surprising hit. Although the series is almost over, I’ll do my best to avoid spoilers. Initially, a lot of Marvel fans were very skeptical about the show, criticizing it for its mostly made-up female cast and expressing their concerns as it was a cast mainly made up of women, and people were afraid that the show would be woke.

“Agatha All Along” was commonly compared to its predecessor, “WandaVision” which set high expectations. Both shows share characters, themes, and even the same showrunner, so fans were very interested to see how this new installment would continue the storyline. However, some people were worried that it wouldn’t offer anything fresh, or might suffer “Marvel Fatigue,” which is a term used for fans that grow tired of the franchise’s repetitiveness.

When “Agatha AllAlong” premiered, it surprised everyone in a good way. It not only successfully continued the story from “WandaVision,” but it also introduced numerous plot twists that kept viewers hooked. One of the most impressive things is that this show achieves so much with not much. The show’s budget was $40 million. Although that seems like a lot, it is the cheapest budgeted Marvel show. To compare, WandaVision’s budget was $225 million. This proves even more how good the show is, as they don’t need as much money for special effects.

Beyond its storytelling, “Agatha All Along” also makes a huge impact with its representation of powerful women and its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, which is a first for Marvel. It’s interesting to see Marvel embrace diversity in this way. This also opens up a door to a wider audience and shows that Marvel is becoming more inclusive, which is an embracing change.