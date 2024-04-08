The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the school year, I usually have no time to read. I try my best to fit a book into my schedule here and there, but I just end up too busy with schoolwork. My friends will ask me, “Have you read (insert popular book title) yet?” and I always say no. Why? Because I usually have 1,000 other things to do.

Since I am graduating in May, I will have nothing major to do this summer (besides a summer job). So, I am officially naming Summer 2024 my book, Binge Summer!

With all of this being said, I have been putting some books on my “need to read” list. After careful consideration (actually extreme pickiness), I have compiled my “Official Summer Reading List 2024”!

Here are some of my picks:

A Court of Thorns and Roses

By: Sarah J. Maas

I have seen A TON of buzz about this book series. I have a couple of friends who have read the series in its entirety, and they all say great things. I tried to read the first book throughout the past couple of months, but I’ve been too busy to keep picking it up. So, this summer, I’m determined to see what all of the hype is about!

Beach Read

By: Emily Henry

I’ve seen this book cover everywhere, but I never picked it up because it seemed inappropriate to read it during any season other than summer! I haven’t heard too much about this book, but I know a lot of people like the author. I’m definitely looking forward to reading this on the beach!

Twilight

By: Stephenie Meyer

I’m a huge fan of the film series so this is a given. I’ve never read the books and I’ve heard a lot of people say that they’re better than the movies. And as of right now, I feel like nothing is better than the Twilight movies. They’re so bad that it’s good.

A Little Life

By: Hanya Yanagihara

I’ve seen this book on TikTok a lot, but I’ve been super reluctant to read it because everyone says that it’s heartbreaking and I don’t know if I’m ready for it!!

The Secret History

By: Donna Tartt

A lot of people have said that this is one of the best books they’ve ever read. I’m a big fan of Brittany Broski and she loves this book, and I fully trust her opinion so this book will definitely be one that I am planning on reading this summer!