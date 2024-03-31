My Signature Scent: Fragrance Review of Coffee Cloud

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few months ago, I decided that I would start to get into perfume and begin the search for my signature scent. I wanted a good starter fragrance: nothing too strong, too pricey, or too eccentric. I wanted something that smelt pleasant and welcoming. One day, I went to Target to buy something unrelated. The local perfume stand caught my eye, and I tested out a fragrance called Coffee Cloud. It was warm, rustic, comforting, and only $14.99- finally, the perfect scent for me!

Coffee Cloud is a fragrance from the brand Good Chemistry. It contains notes of bergamot (a citrus fruit), espresso, and cedarwood. Some reviews I read complained that the coffee notes aren’t strong enough; however, that’s exactly what I like about it- it’s subtle but distinct. It’s sweet without being saccharine. When I smell it, it conjures up images of cozying up on a brisk day with a blanket and a hot beverage, chit-chatting with a close friend until late at night. Not only is it a nice scent to go out in if you want to emit good vibes, but it’s also good to wear around the house if you’re stressed and want to feel relaxed and grounded. One thing I’ve discovered is that it’s much easier to let go of anxiety or tension if you also smell lovely.

My only critique is that the fragrance is so good I wished it lasted a little longer! Coffee Cloud smells the best after you let the scent linger for an hour or so when the middle and base notes of espresso and cedarwood brighten up the room and make you feel all warm, fuzzy, and light- like a cloud, as the name suggests. 🤎