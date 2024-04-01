Miami Restaurants that were Hits and Misses

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Miami is known for being a luxurious city with a diverse demographic. Not only does this city have beaches and a booming nightlife, but it also has impeccable gastronomy. So, when traveling to Miami over the past few years, I discovered many restaurants and ate at some of the most well-known and popular venues in the city. Because Miami is costly, I decided to rate whether some of these trendy restaurants are worth the price or not for a broke college student. To preface beforehand, I am not a picky eater, so throughout this trip, I tried many different dishes that are well known for those particular restaurants.

First, I want to start off with one of the most well-known restaurants in Miami, Sexy Fish. When trying to make a reservation at this famous spot, my friends and I had to book it ten days in advance. However, our choices were quite limited since the date and time we wanted were already booked. These minor difficulties did not diminish our excitement to try this restaurant and view the amazing decor inside the venue. Also, Sexy Fish is an elegant place with a dress code. If you do not follow the dress code, they could deny your entry or make you cover up. Surprisingly, a big group of girls seated next to us was complaining about the fact that one of them had to drape what seemed to be a blanket over their body since their dress did not fit the protocol. But enough about these procedures, let’s start discussing the cuisine. Sexy Fish is an Asian inspired restaurant that focuses mostly on Japanese cuisine, such as sushi, sashimi, seafood, fish, and meat cooked on a Robata grill. The way Sexy Fish is set up is you order many different items, and they all come at once so you can share them with the members at your table. Since our waitress recommended that, my friends and I decided to order five things. My table ordered two sushi rolls and fried rice and two orders of chicken skewers. Yet, to our surprise, that was not enough food. The portions were miniature, and the prices were insane. Not to forget the hurry our waitress had, considering we had a two-hour time slot to fit the other hundreds of reservations they had. The food was mediocre, and we expected more from a place with such a hefty price tag. Overall, I would not recommend it to a person who wants to eat well, but I would recommend it to someone who appreciates intricate artwork and decor. The venue is beautiful, and part of me believes that you are paying for the experience, but this does not mean the food should be subpar. If the food portions and quality improve, then I would go again, but I believe that Sexy Fish is a restaurant that you go to once just to experience the luxurious restaurant and then never go again. Overall Rating of Sexy Fish 6/10.

CVI.CHE 105 is the next spot I enjoyed, where they specialize in Peruvian cuisine. The ambiance of this restaurant was nice, and it was quite easy to make a reservation. On the walls, there were interesting art pieces with vibrant colors and textures. In the background, a DJ was playing a mix of Latino and house music. CVI.CHE 105 has many different locations, but I went to the one in Downtown Miami. My boyfriend and I ordered a roll of sushi and two main dishes. He ordered the Lomo Saltado, and I got the Chaufón De Mariscos. Overall the food was pretty good; however, it was not the best Peruvian food I have ever had. The portions were large, which was appreciated, considering the dishes were a bit pricey. The Rice was honestly not my favorite, but the Sushi and Lomo Saltado were delicious, so maybe I just ordered the wrong dish. In all CVI.CHE 105 had reasonably priced food with good portions and a great ambiance. I would definitely recommend this place to my family and friends the next time they are in Miami. Overall Rating of CVI.CHE 105 8/10.

Tacology was highly recommended and projected throughout all of social media, ultimately influencing my friends and me to try it. Tacology is a Mexican restaurant located in Brickell City Center. The restaurant was inside the mall and decorated pleasantly. The venue itself was quite small, yet there was really no trouble getting a reservation. While eating, a Mariachi band would ask each table what they wanted to hear, and they would play it for them. As for the food, it was not that good. The portions were very tiny, and the food itself was quite standard. Considering the quality, I also believed it was too overpriced, and they should make the portion sizes larger. The desert was relatively big and could be shared, which I enjoyed. Overall, I left hungry and quite disappointed since many people were raving about this place. Rating for Tacology 5.8/10.

My all-time favorite restaurant in Miami has to be La Mar by Gastón Acurio. La Mar by Gastón Acurio is another Peruvian restaurant located in Brickell that has a water view that overlooks the city. The decorations are very elegant and simple, with a few statement artwork pieces. It is quite difficult to obtain outdoor seating, but my friends and I were lucky enough to see the amazing view. The food was incredible, and the dishes were quite large. We ordered Ceviches, Lomo Saltados, and a rice dish, and everything came out delicious. It is safe to say that compared to CVI.CHE 105, the quality of the food is on another level. However, some main dishes cost around forty dollars, making them more expensive. Yet, in my opinion, it was worth it, considering the view was extraordinary, the food was exquisite, and the ambiance was relaxing and sophisticated. Also, the waiters and waitresses were very helpful when deciding our main courses and constantly asked if we wanted more to drink or another item from the menu. In all, this restaurant is worth every penny because of the decadent food and amazing view. I would recommend this place to anyone who is willing to spend a bit of money for an extravagant dinner. Rating for La Mar by Gastón Acurio 9.1/10

Miami has some delicious dinner spots so I hope to enjoy more amazing foods the next time I go to visit.