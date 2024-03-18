The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a double major in communication and advertising, I can choose from an abundance of courses. And the film buff that I am (or at least I like to think so) always picks the film class whenever possible. I’ve taken various film courses, such as film genres, film theory and criticism, TV production, and even world cinema. But this semester, I chose to take an easy 200-level film course, and it’s not as easy as I thought it would be.

Premier Pro, Final Cut, and even Davinci are video editing platforms that I have learned in the past few years throughout college and my internship. With all of those skills, two weeks ago, I sat here and struggled with how to go about my current project of making a short documentary. I came up with an idea, and I went with it. I shot about three minutes’ worth of an interview and a bunch of B-roll to play around with.

I decided to set up two cameras so I could cut to each angle a bunch of times: a Sony and my iPhone (duh, this is low-budget). I grabbed my brother (forced, just kidding), put him in front, and made him talk about something he loves.

It looks easy, but it’s intimidating once you have all the footage. I looked at my footage folders for a while before daring to touch them. After messing around with Premiere Pro, I got the hang of it. I chopped up clips, used voice-overs, put in transitions, added music and sound effects, and, of course, slid in some graphics. It is time-consuming if you put in the work and are passionate about it. I would like to say that I am happy with the outcome. And, yes, it was a tiny project, but I am grateful for the learning experience, and maybe one day, I will make something big.

MY TIPS TO YOU:

If you are creative and want to experiment with film or videography, try to start by simply creating a story. As social media takes over, storytelling becomes a big part of our lives. Video media is taking over (as seen on TikTok and Instagram), so pick up a camera and tell a story.

Choose a topic & find talent

Finding a topic may stump you for a little while, but you will find one. I suggest choosing a topic where you have access to someone with experience or background in that topic to interview. Finding someone who has a lot of background or information about that topic can help put together your whole story.

Topics can range from activities, businesses, a person, events, locations, and so much more. Documentaries are made to inform and inspire their viewers.

Shoot & shoot a lot

You can never have enough B-roll. When you get to your editing phase, you do not want to end up with not enough video and content for the topic you’re talking about. You want to strengthen your documentary with visuals.

Shots to never forget:

Multiple setting shots

Shots of the things your interviewee or you talk about

Off-guard shot of your talent or interviewee

Create a timeline on an editing platform with your interview/dialogue first

When you reach your editing phase, the first thing you want to play around with is your interview content and dialogue audio. You want to create a strong timeline where you can make sure the story flows before the layers add up with graphics and more.

Add B-roll, transitions, graphics, & music

This is where the creative part comes in. Add all your extra footage where it fits. You can place a lot at the beginning and in between topics. Don’t forget to add graphics and text for your locations and the interviewee’s name. Most editing platforms will have templates that give you animated lower-thirds, titles, and more, which you can just fill in. Also, don’t forget some background music; this brings everything together.

Peer review

Before you say you’re done, you’re not. Always, always, always have someone else watch your work so they can watch it with fresh eyes and an outsider’s perspective. Another opinion is helpful for everything.

& you’re done!

Good luck with your next short documentary!