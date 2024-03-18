I’m so Obsessed with the GUTS! Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Olivia Rodrigo came to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO as part of her GUTS! Tour on March 12, 2024.

The show was a whirlwind of emotions as Rodrigo played songs from her most recent album, Guts, as well as songs from her first album, Sour.

Starting off with a bang, Rodrigo came out with a great deal of energy, getting the crowd excited with her song “Bad Idea, Right?” which was released as a single before her second album dropped.

Rodrigo surprised the audience about halfway through the show when she began to sing “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” However, since I decided to go into the show kind of blind, I did not realize that she doesn’t sing this song often.

You can definitely tell which songs of Rodrigos came out as singles and were more popular among the crowd, however. For example, “Drivers License” and “Vampire” truly got the crowd going with these well-known songs.

The crowd was a key part in bringing her slower songs to life, such as when she performed “Drivers License.” The emotions among the crowd were a mix of sadness and happiness as Rodrigo played her more heart-wrenching songs.

She played these songs back to back throughout the show but broke them up into two different sections with a break of more upbeat songs such as “Jealousy, Jealousy” in between, which was one of my favorite songs on the tour.

The way she was able to perform the more heart-wrenching songs but get the crowd back up on their feet and screaming to her more upbeat songs was amazing. By closing the show off with “Get Him Back,” Rodrigo left the audience with much adrenaline and happiness after screaming the words to the song.

However, the performance of “Brutal” truly knocked me off my feet. At the beginning, her band came out, where the two guitarists and the bassist took the stage to absolutely kill it and get the crowd excited for what was next to come.

The burning screen in the back added to this performance, as did every song.

Each song has a different story and message, and the giant screen at the back helps convey those messages. For example, with “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl,” the screen showed Rodrigo performing on the stage but with a yearbook-esque visual on the back.

There was not one thing that was not thought of thoroughly for this tour. Above the pit, giant silver stars came down for her performance of “Logical” and “Enough For You,” where she floated above the crowd on a crescent moon.

The way Rodrigo was able to incorporate so many elements throughout her performance was truly amazing. Instead of distracting the crowd, these elements were added to the performance instead of taken away from it.

If you are able to survive the monster called Ticketmaster, I would highly recommend attending this show if you are able to.