Everyone around you has their own lives and daily schedules. I didn’t really notice it until college because all of my friends and siblings were on the same schedule as me. I went to college and would go home on breaks, but no one else would be there because they all had to work and go to school. So, I needed to find things to occupy my time while waiting for them to finally have time to do things with me. Some of the things I would do was binge-watch new TV shows such as The Crown because I’m really into British society, whereas the rest of my family is not. I also watch other shows’ new seasons if I don’t watch them with anyone. Besides sitting on the couch all day, I like to do 24-hour reading challenges to see how long it takes me to read books. I pick a couple of books out that I’m interested in reading, get some snacks, and start the timer. If I finish the books I set aside for the challenge, I pause the timer and get more. Also, I like to sleep, so when I get ready to go to bed, I stop the timer, and then when I’m ready to start reading again, I resume the timer. Additionally, I like to work on schoolwork ahead of time if I’m bored and have nothing to do. I tend to work on easy homework to get them out of the way and then work on bigger projects for my art classes. Lastly, I tend to do online shopping, which is fun but dangerous because I end up going shopping with my family as well. However, retail therapy always makes me less bored. I hope these ideas give you insight into things you can do when you’re bored or lonely!