Heartstopper: Teen TV That Doesn’t Destroy Self Esteem

Trigger warnings for discussion of eating disorders and self harm

After Season 2 of the Netflix original series Heartstopper was review bombed by couch critics, complaining “No sex?! How unrealistic!,” I scripted a draft of my several gripes about the discourse which was later scrapped. Following the release of Season 3 this October 3rd, I’d care to revisit my argument.

It was initially unsettling to see this discourse tied to fictional characters who are under the age of 18. For one, the reviews discarded the unique happenstance of the teens. We often hear fans argue that a decision a character is making is “out of character.” Well, what is the context of our characters?

One of the great standouts of Alice Oseman and Patrick Walters’ direction this season was the subtlety of their choices. Nick Nelson goes shirtless at the beach whereas Charlie Spring wears his shirt into the sea.

The character of Spring is established early on to have an eating disorder. He also has a past of self harm. With all this taken into consideration, it makes perfect sense why a teen who’s experienced everything might not be ready for intimacy with his boyfriend. Let alone his boyfriend who has a typical socially rewarded physique.

At the same time, Nelson’s popularity becomes a barrier for him. He has only recently figured out his bisexuality and is stuck in a world of testosterone pumped teammates and their locker room talk. When he has to cut friendship ties with the boys he’s known, he loses himself in the process. This season ends with Nelson realizing he has had a codependency issue in relationships. The situations are not all that different from that of the audiences they’re selling to.

The difference is Heartstopper has a real awareness for the influence they’re making. All the characters feel real to the audience; like a classmate in the hall. The characters have strange quirks and irrational fears. They have strong emotions and inner turmoil. And most importantly they’re allowed to be scared of the mundane.

Fear of intimacy is much more common in teenagers than they’d ever care to admit. We see from this show that it is not just the physical but the vulnerability. Spring’s therapist in a later scene gives a particular positive explanation for the youth watching. He exclaims sex can be daunting because one has to give up some control and allow themselves to trust in their partner.

The actual intimacy is framed beautifully and correctly. Audiences see clear consent and communication. The first time Spring expresses wanting to keep his shirt on and that request is validated by Nelson. In the last episode the young people watching get to see Spring letting go of his shame in his scars. Suddenly this encapsulating season is more meaningful than any cheap premature sex scene, running away from the character journeys, would’ve been.

Unfortunately, this is after a long history of teen TV being made the wrong way. It is downright damaging to see yourself represented in adults with perfect chiseled bodies and untouchable confidence. It was never fair to the boys or girls who’d expect disappointment because it’s not as it’s seen on TV. These production companies have always played to the libido of teenagers to make their money but they do not care about the after effects.

It is embarrassing that a big fuss had to be made about fictional high schoolers not craving sex to be unrealistic. Remember it only shows how absurd our teen TV content has become. Censorship died long ago but few and far behind the camera step up to reign it in.