Have you Heard of SKULLPANDAS?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

If you have an obsessive personality and love little trinkets, don’t read this article. I will get you hooked. After being randomly advertised on my TikTok page, Skullpandas are my new obsession.

In 2018, Xiong Miao designed the first-ever SKULLPANDA. SKULLPANDAs are delicately dressed art toys with unique styles related to their series theme. The Chinese retailer POP MART is now selling multiple series of this popular collectible.

You must be wondering what the hype is all about. Well, these are not just dust collectors that sit in your room. SKULLPANDA’s are thoughtfully designed, and passion is portrayed through every little detail on these figures. Details range from add-on pieces to velvet textures and even changeable facial expressions. Not only are they a stunning sight to see, but there is also a catch.

SKULLPANDA’s are bought through blind boxes. There it is… nostalgia, and that is why I am obsessed. With each blind box I open, I immediately feel like a kid on Christmas opening gifts from Santa. You never know which figure you will get. Trust me, they’re all worth it. Who doesn’t love a sense of mystery?

SERIES INCLUDE:

The Warmth Series

Ancient Castle Series

Everyday Wonderland Series

The Mare of Animals Series

The Ink Plum Blossom Series

Image of Reality Series

Laid Back Tomorrow Series

City of Night Series

Tips:

Amazon sells them, and they come within a week.

TikTok shop gets them from POP MART. Sometimes, they will put extras in your package, including postcards, another blind box, and more. (if you’re lucky.) :) However, the TikTok shop takes two weeks since POP MART is based in another country.

If you get your friends obsessed, too, you can trade. (I speak from experience.)

Use them as room decor.

I guess I’ll show you mine…

The Warmth Series: Mind with the Wind

Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Ah, she looks so peaceful.

Ancient Castle Series: Fake Angel

Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Her shoes are shiny!

Everyday Wonderland Series: The Cold Hearted

Original photo by Alexis Duffy

I am obsessed.

The Mare of Animals Series: The Rat

Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Okay, I like this one more than I thought I would.

Honestly, just buy the box, and it’ll bring you happiness.