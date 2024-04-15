Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Have you Heard of SKULLPANDAS?

Alexis Duffy
If you have an obsessive personality and love little trinkets, don’t read this article. I will get you hooked. After being randomly advertised on my TikTok page, Skullpandas are my new obsession. 

In 2018, Xiong Miao designed the first-ever SKULLPANDA. SKULLPANDAs are delicately dressed art toys with unique styles related to their series theme. The Chinese retailer POP MART is now selling multiple series of this popular collectible.

You must be wondering what the hype is all about. Well, these are not just dust collectors that sit in your room. SKULLPANDA’s are thoughtfully designed, and passion is portrayed through every little detail on these figures. Details range from add-on pieces to velvet textures and even changeable facial expressions. Not only are they a stunning sight to see, but there is also a catch. 

SKULLPANDA’s are bought through blind boxes. There it is… nostalgia, and that is why I am obsessed. With each blind box I open, I immediately feel like a kid on Christmas opening gifts from Santa. You never know which figure you will get. Trust me, they’re all worth it. Who doesn’t love a sense of mystery?

SERIES INCLUDE:

The Warmth Series

Ancient Castle Series

Everyday Wonderland Series

The Mare of Animals Series

The Ink Plum Blossom Series

Image of Reality Series

Laid Back Tomorrow Series

City of Night Series

Tips:

  • Amazon sells them, and they come within a week.
  • TikTok shop gets them from POP MART. Sometimes, they will put extras in your package, including postcards, another blind box, and more. (if you’re lucky.) :) However, the TikTok shop takes two weeks since POP MART is based in another country.
  • If you get your friends obsessed, too, you can trade. (I speak from experience.)
  • Use them as room decor.

I guess I’ll show you mine…

The Warmth Series: Mind with the Wind 

SKULLPANDA: Mind With the Wind
Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Ah, she looks so peaceful.

Ancient Castle Series: Fake Angel

SKULLPANDA: Fake Angel
Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Her shoes are shiny!

Everyday Wonderland Series: The Cold Hearted

SKULLPANDA: The Cold Hearted
Original photo by Alexis Duffy

I am obsessed.

The Mare of Animals Series: The Rat

SKULLPANDA: The Rat
Original photo by Alexis Duffy

Okay, I like this one more than I thought I would.

Honestly, just buy the box, and it’ll bring you happiness.

Alexis Duffy is the President and Senior Editor at the Her Campus at Tampa chapter. She writes and edits articles as well as managing the chapter at Tampa. Her articles cover entertainment and lifestyle topics focusing on films and traveling. Outside of Her Campus, Alexis is a senior at the University of Tampa, double majoring in Communication, Media & Culture, and Advertising & Public Relations. She is currently an part time employee at the Tampa Bay Arts & Education Network, where she works on media projects and shadows in the tv studios helping with production. Alexis enjoys art, adventures, film, and traveling during her downtime. She often finds herself going down a rabbit hole when watching videos about the production of a movie, interviews, and fun facts about cinema. Alexis always seems to have her phases, whether it’s a Harry Potter marathon or watching The Dark Knight Trilogy.