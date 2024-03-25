Has Hustle Culture Killed Free Time?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

College students are often portrayed as lazy, broke, and party addicts. While that may be true for some students (mostly broke), the modern student has adapted to a ‘grind’ lifestyle to keep up with the demands of not only their present daily lives but also their future goals and aspirations.

At the University of Tampa, there is always the lurking temptation to blow off class to soak in the wonderful Florida sunshine in any way possible. But with tuition at $32,218, those pool days can get pretty expensive. Most students have to not only attend classes but have jobs – both on or off campus – to support themselves.

Part-time jobs are not the only thing students must think of; they must also consider their future careers and how they will get there. Internships, workshops, etc., all take up their own time in a student’s day.

But what should students do if they do end up having a few hours to kill before classes? Should they treat themselves by going to the pool or just hanging out, or do they continue the grind?

This question looks like it would have an easy answer: “Yes, you should always treat yourself.” But does that end up stressing people out more?

There has always been “Hustle Culture.” Whether on Facebook, Instagram or now TikTok, creators have always looked down on those who do not give 110% all the time. There seems to be a hold on young people now who feel like they are failing if they do not fill all of their time with something productive.

But is going to the pool, reading for fun, or just sitting in your room a crime? No. No, it is not. The hustle culture has put young people in an almost constant state of panic. They get to see creators who ‘hustle’ and have an idyllic-looking lifestyle. “But those are people with jobs!” some may say, and that would be correct. But there are also a growing number of student influencers– think Alix Earle– that showcase that they can do all of their classwork, make money, go to parties constantly, and… you get it.

So, no, chilling in your room before or after class is not a bad thing. If there are things you need to get done during the day, knock them out! But do not make new things up to fill your day just because you saw someone on TikTok saying that if you don’t have your day filled to the brim with activities, you’re a failure because that is not true.

If you have a day where you lock yourself inside and grind? Awesome.

And if you have a day where you have nothing to do, do you rot? Perfect.

Moderation is key.