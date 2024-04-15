Gasparilla International Film Festival: What You Missed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival, or GIFF, has come and gone another year. The 17th annual celebration was one for the books, with incredible selections, special guests, and informative panels (not to mention some fantastic afterparties). If you made it out to the event a few weeks ago, you know what I mean – but if not, here’s what you missed at GIFF 2024!

I was lucky enough to begin an internship with GIFF during my freshman year (2023) and was so excited to come back again this year. I had an amazing time during the festival a year ago but had no idea just what I was in for this time around. With the benefit of having a year of experience under my belt, I was much more comfortable both in the office and at the festival locations with everyone I knew and had formed friendships with previously. The same can be said for anyone who chooses to visit – the whole process is a blast from start to finish, and everyone you meet will be happy to see you again!

The opening night film took place at the Tampa Theatre, which is in and of itself an experience. Every time I step foot in this building, I feel like I’m in another time – it really is such an authentic piece of history. There was a red carpet set up outside the venue, which is always a fan favorite. Who wouldn’t want to get their picture taken and pretend to be a movie star for a few minutes? Before and after the show, a cast and crew of special guests took to the stage for some Q&As, including John Travolta, Lukas Haas, Randall Emmett, Joel Cohen, and more. It’s a bizarre and exhilarating experience to be in a room with actual movie stars and film legends. After the movie, the opening night wrap party was hosted at the Flor Hotel, where everyone celebrated an amazing first night (and reunion if you’d been involved with GIFF before!)

Friday and Saturday were hosted at the AMC on Westshore, and although the days are long, I would give anything to have spent a few more hours with everyone. GIFF is able to secure a few theaters for their own screenings amidst regular AMC showings with the help of our generous sponsors, so people are free to come in for a showing or two (or full days!) and enjoy the experience. The lobby is always full of visitors as well, with the red carpet once again set up on full display, so you’re free to mingle until the screening of your choice! There’s also a filmmaker’s lounge downstairs in the mall, where artists are welcome to sit and have a few snacks or drinks to pass the time. It’s all set up really well and makes the festival an event that is desired by many.

Our closing night was on Sunday, followed by a couple of hours at AMC. Everyone moved back over to the Tampa Theatre at 6, where there was a brief awards show before the final film (I was actually the person handing out the awards this year – nerve-wracking but such a fun experience!). The Invisibles was one of my favorite screenings available this year, a beautifully shot sci-fi fantasy that provides a deep reflection on a struggling relationship. After the film, the crowd made its way over to the Tampa Museum of Art for the last afterparty. Not only was this a gorgeous venue choice, but it was a great night with a VIP area, a fantastic DJ, and little bites to keep the party going.

The people you meet at GIFF are unlike anyone you’ll ever know. As a filmmaker myself, I’m always so excited to be surrounded by people who share my passion and possess such massive talent. Not only is everyone social and kind, but they are some of the most humble and down-to-earth people I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with. Even the artists who won awards for their work are just happy to be there, sharing what they’ve made with the community around them. It’s such a great environment to be a part of and a fantastic networking opportunity for anyone interested!

Side note: The volunteers and everyone I work with are also the nicest people ever. Taking that much time out of your weekend is such a generous thing to do, and it shines through everyone’s incredible personality. I consider the people I work with as more friends than coworkers, and I can’t wait to be in the same room with everyone again!

Overall, the Gasparilla International Film Festival is a great time, no matter which day(s) you choose to attend. I look forward to this event every year and hope to see you all there in 2025!