Fall is the best time of year to stay inside and bake. With the colder weather, a sweet treat is the perfect way to mark the change of seasons. Enjoy your cozy fall days by trying these five simple recipes. There is no better time to prepare tasty treats regardless of your preference for savory or sweet!

1. Maple Roasted Butternut Squash

You can get into the fall spirit with this easy recipe. Because of its delicious flavor and the combination of sweet and savory flavors, this is a perfect recipe to cook for a cozy night in.

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Prepare Squash: Toss the cubed butternut squash with olive oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

Roast: Spread the squash in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the squash is tender and caramelized.

2. Pumpkin Spice Bites

These pumpkin spice bites will put you in the mood for fall. This is a terrific way to bake some quick fall treats and satisfy your cravings for something sweet without being too complicated. There will also be plenty to make enough to share with friends!

Ingredients:

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup almond butter or peanut butter

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

Optional: 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips or chopped nuts for added texture

Instructions:

Combine Ingredients: In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, rolled oats, almond butter (or peanut butter), honey (or maple syrup), cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and vanilla extract until well combined. If using, fold in the mini chocolate chips or chopped nuts. Chill Mixture: Refrigerate the mixture for about 30 minutes to make it easier to handle. Form Bites: Once chilled, use your hands or a small cookie scoop to form the mixture into small balls, about 1 inch in diameter.

Store: Place the bites in an airtight container. Store them in the refrigerator for up to a week, or freeze them for longer storage.

3. Cinnamon Apple Chips

When we think about fall, of course pumpkin comes to mind, but this is also the ideal season for all things cinnamon. Making something sweet and adding to your fall time enjoyment is going to be simple with this delicious treat.

Ingredients:

2 large apples (such as Honeycrisp or Fuji)

1-2 tsp ground cinnamon

1-2 tbsp granulated sugar (optional, for extra sweetness)

Instructions:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 225°F (110°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare Apples: Core the apples and slice them thinly, about 1/8-inch thick. Using a mandoline slicer can help achieve uniform slices. Season: Arrange the apple slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Mix the cinnamon and sugar (if using) in a small bowl, and sprinkle it evenly over the apple slices. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for about 1.5 to 2 hours, flipping the apple slices halfway through. The chips are done when they are crisp and dry but still slightly flexible. If you like them extra crisp, bake them a bit longer, checking frequently.

Cool and Store: Allow the apple chips to cool completely on the baking sheet. They will continue to crisp up as they cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

4. Pumpkin Spice Mug Cake

Pumpkin spice and all things nice! Enjoy the flavors of autumn with this delicious pumpkin spice Mug Cake as you welcome the season. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy a comforting blend of pumpkin spice and seasonal sweetness, you have to try this recipe!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground ginger

1/8 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Mix Dry Ingredients: In a microwave-safe mug, whisk together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and baking powder. Add Wet Ingredients: Add the pumpkin puree, milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to the mug. Stir until well combined and smooth. Microwave: Microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until the cake has risen and is set in the middle. Cooking times may vary depending on your microwave, so check it and add additional time in 10-second increments if needed. Cool Slightly: Allow the mug cake to cool for a few minutes before eating.

Optional Toppings: Top with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of extra cinnamon, or a drizzle of caramel sauce if desired.

5. Maple Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Delicious fall treats, Maple Pecan Shortbread Cookies have a base of creamy butter and warm, sweet maple syrup flavors. With their crisp texture and sweetness, these cookies are ideal for sharing or snacking this fall. They’re also a terrific way to make a quick snack to get into the fall spirit.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cream Butter and Maple Syrup: In a medium bowl, cream together the softened butter and maple syrup until smooth and well combined. Mix Dry Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Gradually add this to the butter mixture, mixing until just combined. Add Pecans: Fold in the chopped pecans. Form Cookies: Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Flatten each ball slightly with the back of a spoon or your fingers. Bake: Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. The cookies will remain soft in the center but firm up as they cool.

Cool: Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.