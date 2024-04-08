This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Euphoria season 3: what’s taking so long?

The start of 2022 was marked with Euphoria Sundays: each week, an episode would be released, and viewers would immediately take to watching before anyone could spoil it for them. TikTok was flooded with videos analyzing a character’s actions or predicting what would happen in the next episode. It truly was a euphoric time. Needless to say, fans were happy to hear the series would return for a third season.

But it’s been two years, and the Euphoria cast has yet to begin filming.

Filming was initially scheduled to begin in the first half of 2024. However, producer Sam Levinson has been forced to delay this as he is still writing the scripts. In the meantime, the Euphoria cast has been granted permission to work on other projects. Fans can expect the series to return sometime next year.