DEMOCRAT VS REPUBLICAN: WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

Democrats and Republicans—these terms are tossed around left and right (see what I did right there) among politicians and citizens alike, but does anyone really know what they mean? You may be able to recite a billion other terms associated with these political parties, but at the end of the day, it’s just meaningless jargon if you don’t know what you’re talking about.

The scary part is that those are effectively your only options in American elections. As a responsible voter, you should be armed with all the information necessary before you go to the ballot box on Election Day. Too often I find myself in a political discussion where I have to come to a full stop and think Wait, does this person even know what the political party they support stands for? Who you support is your decision, and the purpose of this article is not to try to sway you toward a certain decision. Rather, look at this as sort of a cheat sheet for American political parties. I am going to list three key issues where Republicans and Democrats fundamentally disagree. As you read, maybe think about what you agree with or what you disagree with. You may not be able to “pick a side” by the time you are done, but hopefully, you will have a deeper insight into the political parties in America.

!! DISCLAIMER: ALL OF THE INFORMATION BELOW, UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE, IS DIRECTLY FROM THE OFFICIAL REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRAT PARTY WEBSITES. THEY ARE NOT MEANT TO BE DESCRIPTIVE OF EVERY REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRAT IN THE COUNTRY !!

DEMOCRATS

Other associated terms: Dem, blue, donkey, the left, liberal/lib

Notable Democratic figures: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC)

Economy & Jobs

Democrats’ “number-one priority is fighting to lower costs for you.” These costs include prescription drugs, health insurance, and “unfair junk fees charged by banks, credit card companies, and airlines.” They tend to be more hands-on regarding government regulation* of the economy, favoring government spending that would benefit lower- and middle-class individuals rather than just businesses.

EDUCATION

Democrats believe it is the government’s job “to ensure that every child, everywhere, is able to receive a world-class education.” This includes the college level because they believe that increasing the number of college graduates in America will lead to job growth. Because of this, they have been trying to enact student loan forgiveness plans that they believe would increase college attendance rates among low-income students. In addition to college, they also want to create policies that would increase teacher pay, create more equitable school districts, and guarantee universal early childhood education.

Gun Control

Democrats plan to allow gun ownership nationally but place more restrictions on who can own a gun. These restrictions include universal background checks, ending online gun sales, closing the boyfriend loophole**, and increasing funding for the federal background check system.

*Government regulation: in this context, government regulation is defined as requirements the government imposes on private firms and individuals to achieve the government’s purposes

**boyfriend loophole: a gap in American gun legislation that allows physically abusive ex-romantic partners and stalkers with previous convictions or restraining orders to access guns. Learn more about the boyfriend loophole here.

REPUBLICANS

Other associated terms: GOP, red, elephant, the right, conservative

Notable Republican figures: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, George Bush, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio

Economy & Jobs

Republicans are more hands-off when it comes to the economy. They believe the economy will regulate itself without government intervention, and in turn, they claim that this deregulation will stabilize prices, create jobs, and make the cost of living more affordable. They think economic growth stems from stimulating businesses rather than individuals. Republicans also believe that “slashing wasteful Government spending” will stabilize the economy.

Education

The top three concerns among Republicans regarding education are parental rights*, school choice**, and creating a learning environment free from “political meddling.” In addition to those, they want to end teacher tenure and enforce merit pay. They also plan to edit standards to “promote love of country with authentic civics education” and prepare students for their future careers. Republicans plan to close the Department of Education and return it to the states to “let the States run our educational system as it should be run.”

Gun Control

Surprisingly, it was hard to find a direct stance on gun control from the Republican Party website. Gun control was most likely not included in their platform because it would be a statement of the obvious. The Republican Party fully supports the Second Amendment Right to bear arms and does not have any desire to impose restrictions on this amendment.

*parental rights: In the educational context, this includes the right of parents to be informed, involved, and make decisions regarding their child’s education. Florida has most famously put this idea into law with The Parental Rights in Education Act (AKA Don’t Say Gay law).

**school choice: a program in which students are given the choice to attend a school other than their district’s public school (i.e. charter school, private school, home school, magnet school, public school in a different district, etc). Read more about the pros and cons of school choice here.

IMPORTANT DATES & REMINDERS

General Election: November 5th, 2024

LAST DAY to register to vote in the 2024 General Election: varies by state; view the full state-by-state list here. The good news is, if you are reading this on or before October 5th, you’ve got time! The earliest deadline for voter registration in any state is October 6th.

Your Vote Matters!!! The future of American leadership depends on it.

