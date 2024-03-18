CONSIDER PURSUING THESE IN-DEMAND CREATIVE CAREERS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a creative person, you can make an exciting career today more than ever. Because of today’s competitive and evolving digital world, there is a high demand for innovative positions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that creative occupation openings will increase over the next few years. Although generative AI can serve as a possible threat to some future careers, in this field, AI still has limitations.

Many people have asked me what I plan to do after college with my Advertising and Public Relations degree, and to be honest, and I never have a clear answer because there are so many things you can do in the creative field. I’m sure many of us can agree that we are still figuring out what our passions, strengths, and weaknesses are. Although money is important, doing what you love should have the greatest influence on your career decision. Keep in mind that having a portfolio with all your previous creative work is a must for any job in this industry.

If you are interested in pursuing a creative career, here are some in-demand jobs to consider!

Social Media Coordinator

If you are into trends and social media, this may be a perfect way to start off your career! The role of a Social Media Coordinator is to develop social media campaigns. They work closely with marketing and sales professionals, communicate and create content, and set and oversee campaign schedules and performance that determine success or failure. Part of the Social Media Coordinator’s responsibilities is to research trends and audience preferences, create text, image, and video content, measure SEO, and suggest new ways to bring in customers. Experience in this career is the most essential, but having a degree in marketing or communications is preferred.

Event Planner

There are so many different events you could plan as an Event Planner– weddings, conventions, meetings, parties, etc. If you are organized, enjoy networking, and have a good eye for detail, this job might be up your alley! Event planning involves meeting with clients to discuss event wants and needs, looking for venues, budgeting, and more. The great thing about event planning is that you can choose to be self-employed or work for another business if they have event planning positions. Event planners must have time management skills, problem-solving skills, creativity, and business knowledge. A degree is not always needed in this career, but it would be helpful to have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or business. Many people choose event planning as a side hustle, but it can also make for a full-time career.

Creative Director

If you are a great leader and have a wide range of experience in the communications field, you may want to consider this career! A creative director usually works for advertising agencies or in-house for the marketing department of a company. Their primary role is to plan and execute projects that turn ideas and messages into visuals. They oversee the development of design layouts, guidelines, and other work, including print collateral, campaigns, websites, television, radio, etc. Branding and advertising knowledge is essential in this job. A creative director is not offered as an entry-level position, so several years of hands-on experience in the industry is needed. Many start off as graphic designers, copywriters, photographers, and other entry-level creative jobs. A bachelor’s or master’s degree in design, advertising, marketing, or communications is typically required as well.

Public Relations Practitioner

A PR Practitioner’s role is to protect a brand’s image through consistent branding strategy, relationship-building, and communication. Once strategies and plans are put into place, they are also responsible for copying and creating content to distribute to the public. Many people assume that a PR Practitioner is just another title for a Crisis Manager, but the main difference between the two is that PR practitioners are proactive in creating the brand image, while crisis managers are reactive in responding to brand image threats. A bachelor’s degree in social science, business, public relations, or another form of communication is generally required.

Copywriter

Typically an entry-level job, a copywriter’s role is pretty self-explanatory. Their work revolves heavily around writing compelling and persuasive copy to sell products and services. The copy includes press releases, blog posts, product descriptions, emails, sales pitches, newsletters, print ads, PSAs, social media captions, and more. So, if writing is your strength and you enjoy it, consider starting off with this career! Copywriters usually work for the marketing, advertising, and public relations departments of a company. No formal qualifications are needed to get into this position, but gaining skill through copyright sources and experience will be the key to success.

Crisis Manager

Crisis Managers play a crucial role in the PR industry. Crisis management is the process of preparing for and responding to possible threats that could damage a brand’s reputation. To be successful in this position, it’s important to know your brand’s identity and have critical thinking and problem-solving skills. A crisis manager is present at every stage of a crisis– before, during, and after. Post-crisis, they identify what did or did not work and make changes necessary to the response plan. A bachelor’s degree in management, communications, or public relations is the best way to enter this job.

Animator

If you are tech-savvy and artistically talented, you may want to become an Animator! These are artists who create both 2D and 3D creations. The unique part about this career is that you can choose to be self-employed or work for a company within a variety of fields, including film, television, video games, social media, and app development. It would be helpful to have a bachelor’s degree in fine art, animation/illustration, graphic design, or computer science. However, if you choose not to go the degree route, as long as you have a portfolio, you could self-teach by reviewing tutorials and gaining experience through trial and error.

Marketing Director

While Creative Directors are responsible for the artistic and visual elements to advertise a brand, Marketing Directors are responsible for gathering data to promote a product or service. Although marketing is sales-driven, creativity is an essential skill needed in a Marketing Director’s role. Once research and consumer data are collected, they plan creative strategies that reach their established target market to sell their product or service. They pay close attention to budgets and trends and maintain social media pages and websites. A master’s degree in marketing, advertising, or business is preferred; however, it is possible to become a Marketing Director with a bachelor’s degree, along with internship and entry-level job experience. Entry-level jobs where you can gain this experience include marketing specialist and social media, marketing, or project coordinator.