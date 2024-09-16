College Link Ups Just Got Better with Dating, Friendships, and Networking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so tell me how many people had a hard time making connections on campus whether it’s dating, friendships, or networking. You are struggling to make meaningful connections on campus just like me. A new app called Just Crossed, launched in May 2024, is here to help. This all-in-one solution is designed specifically for students like us.

Created by Manny Manzel and Conor Crighton, the app’s launch strategy has been nothing short of brilliant. By attending college fairs, including at the University of Tampa, and engaging directly with professors and students, they’ve generated significant buzz on campus. Plus, their eye-catching, custom Just Crossed Lamborghini decked out in red and blue cruising around the Tampa Bay Area is hard to miss.

Just Crossed allows you to connect with people who share your interests, offering customizable filters for age range, connection mode, and privacy settings.Whether you’re looking for love, new friends, or business contacts, this app has you covered.

A one-stop solution to streamline your social and professional connections. Imagine this: instead of bouncing between LinkedIn for career networking, Tinder for dating, and Instagram for casual social connections, you can now do it all in one place.

Key features include:

Customizable Filters: Whether you’re searching for love, friendships, or professional opportunities, you can tailor your settings by age range, connection mode, and even tweak privacy settings (like hiding your age or profile visibility).

Multiple Modes of Interaction: Whether you’re seeking friends, professional networking, or dating, Just Crossed adapts to your needs.

Why It Works:

Students often complain about the challenge of balancing multiple platforms. With Just Crossed, you’re not juggling apps anymore. Instead, you can:

Meet like-minded people for friendships.

Grow your professional network seamlessly.

Explore potential dating connections all through a single, streamlined experience.

This app cuts through the noise of social media clutter and focuses on fostering genuine interactions. Whether it’s finding someone to study with, make memories, or advance your career, Just Crossed helps you do just that.

Why juggle LinkedIn, Tinder, and Instagram when Just Crossed offers all these features in one app?

The app is available on both Apple Store and Google Play, ready to download and designed with students in mind. With Just Crossed, you’ll find the connections you’ve been searching for, without the hassle of juggling multiple platforms. Download Just Crossed today and start connecting in real life, with real people who share your interests and values.