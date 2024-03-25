Budget-Friendly Bites: Easy 5-Ingredient Vegetarian Recipes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a busy college student, it is hard for me to find quick recipes without having to break the bank for groceries. It is even more difficult to find simple vegetarian recipes! Without inspiration, I sometimes find myself eating PB & Js or cheese quesadillas. As delicious as these are, they lack any nutrients and definitely are not enough to fill my stomach. To combat this issue, I have compiled a list of my favorite easy, vegetarian recipes that any student can enjoy!

Baked Feta Pasta

If this meal sounds familiar to you, it’s because you might have seen it on TikTok! This simple recipe was trending all over the internet at one point. It’s a delicious and easy way to make pasta! All you have to do is cook some pasta and throw a block of cheese and tomatoes in the oven..and bam! You have a tasty meal.

Ingredients:

Pasta of your choosing

1 Block of feta (boursin works as well)

Cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Basil

Greek Snack Plate

Typically, I never have time to cook anything for lunch. This meal just involves throwing a few things together when you are in a rush. It may be simple, but it is certainly filling and yummy!

Ingredients:

Hummus

Carrot sticks

Pita chips

Falafel (I get the frozen ones from Trader Joe’s and microwave them for 1 minute!)

Cheese cubes! (whichever you prefer)

Other possible ingredients could include tzatziki sauce, olives, or avocado! Feel free to be creative with this one.

Breakfast Tacos

You can’t forget to eat the most important meal of the day! I love making this meal before I head to class. It gives me the energy I need to tackle my day (alongside some coffee, of course). I typically choose to make this when I get bored of eating just eggs and toast every morning.

Ingredients:

Tortillas

Eggs (I scramble them!)

Avocado

Salsa

Lettuce (or spinach or a veggie of your choosing)

Spicy Rice Bowl

I see rice bowl meal ideas all over my Pinterest and they always inspire me to create my own! These are super easy for vegetarians and you can customize it with whatever ingredients you already have. When I can’t think of any recipes to make, I just make rice and throw in some veggies and spicy mayo. It never disappoints!

Ingredients:

Rice

Tofu (preferably pan-fried)

Broccoli (or whatever veggie you want)

Avocado

Spicy mayo

Caprese Toast

This last recipe is a snack my parents would make me all the time as a kid. Although this is typically served as an appetizer, it can also be eaten as a small meal or snack!

Ingredients:

Toast (I prefer sourdough)

Mozzarella

Tomato

Basil

Balsamic glaze (or olive oil!)

If you don’t want to eat this on toast, it’s also delicious as a grilled cheese! Feel free to add pesto for extra flavor!