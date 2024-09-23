Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: A Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Everyone’s favorite afterlife demon is back and has the same charisma as before. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) has finally been released almost 36 years after the original debuted on the silver screen. The original 1984 film Beetlejuice has been a cult classic for years, inspiring everyone to embrace the inner “strange and unusual”. As a massive fan of the original, I made it my mission to see the sequel as soon as it released.

More often than not, sequels to beloved films get a bad rep. However, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) did not disappoint. Instead of creating a new story with its characters, the storyline of the original is continued. Our once moody and strange Lydia is all grown up and now has her own child. Lydia’s daughter Astrid is the perfect combination of a reflection of her mother while being just rebellious enough to get into her own troubles in the afterlife. The continuation of the stories of the original characters truly allows this film to honor its predecessor while making its mark on its own.

What I believe is the biggest standout of this film is its effects. The 2024 film uses the same practical techniques as the 1984–maintaining the skin-crawling charm from the original. The effects are both graphic and eccentric enough to aesthetically give the audience the special effects the charm from the 1980s. While I may not suggest bringing young children to see blood and guts get spilled out, every scene with effects is sure to catch your eyes.

After seeing the film, I can say I truly did enjoy the movie. I adored the original film from 1988 and this sequel just emphasized my adoration. It honors its predecessor in the most heartfelt way and still managed to connect it to our world today three decades later. Get in the theater if you can and get your own taste of the afterlife.