Barstool’s Most Paw-pular New Member: Miss Peaches

Barstool Sports has officially gained the support of all dog lovers thanks to its newest addition: Miss Peaches. Miss Peaches, adopted by Barstool’s founder Dave Portnoy, is a 6-year-old pit bull. She was one of 26 dogs rescued by the LifeLine Animal Project after the organization discovered them in a hoarding and breeding situation.

“Miss Peaches is an angel,” said Portnoy.

Despite her rough beginnings, Miss Peaches is now thriving. According to Portnoy, her Instagram, @famousmisspeaches, is the fastest-ever growing Barstool social media account. Her posts show her eating peanut butter and Puppuccinos or chewing Portnoy’s belongings. She even met the Easter Bunny at the Dadeland Mall!

Miss Peaches is raising awareness of the importance of rescuing animals. To support, Barstool Sports is currently selling Miss Peaches merch! All proceeds will be donated to dog shelters.