Everyone has their own opinions and, of course, something to say. My favorite movie could be your least favorite. Some Instagram comments will say one movie is awful, and others may say it was the best thing they’ve ever watched. And that’s okay!

Sure, it is hard to hear when someone doesn’t like your favorite film or agree with you on your thoughts of a film. It may hold you back from sharing your opinions. Never let that happen. If you have a passion for films, don’t hold back from sharing your thoughts because there are people who feel the same, and you could dive into a great conversation. If you want to find those people, you can try a social media platform for film lovers: Letterboxd.

Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie lovers who like to rate and comment on films. If you’re already on it, you’ll understand this. Add my profile now! Yes, I use it, but I don’t do a deep dive into the review of a specific film. I usually give one or two comments, and sometimes they’re more funny than serious. Even if I give it a few stars, my comments are always humorous, which always lightens the mood.

For me, it’s how the movie makes me feel. I don’t care if the quality is bad; if a film can make me feel something, then that’s it for me. I watch films to escape reality and get a taste of emotions that I may not experience on a day-to-day basis. Even if it is an everlasting devastation, like La La Land (2016), or a tear-jerker that made me ugly cry… cough cough Interstellar (2014) cough cough.

For people who give harsh reviews, don’t forget about the time, sweat, passion, and dedication that go into creating a film. It’s not cheap. Therefore, just be kinder instead of hating on films. It’s totally okay not to like a movie. It’s the creativity that makes me realize everyone has passions for different styles and genres, and if their film was a flop, it’s only going to drive them harder on their next project.

Hey, opinions are opinions, and each person is different, so that’s okay. Films deserve to be talked about and cried over. The goal of films is to make the audience understand the storyline and make people feel something. Find your film-buff friends and argue about your opinions on a film; you may spark some inspiration. Why not spend your time diving into a rabbit hole about films, their meanings, and how they’re made? That’s the best part.

