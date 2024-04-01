A Degree in Three: Looking Back on My College Years

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

As April approaches, I can’t help but constantly reflect on the past few years I’ve spent at the University of Tampa. Sometimes I feel like three years hasn’t been enough, but sometimes it feels like three years did the job. It’s intimidating to be graduating at twenty years old. My best friends from home have one more year left, along with my college friends. But at the same time, I’m super proud of myself and what college has taught me beyond just the classroom.

I had a tough time adjusting during my first year of college. I’m the oldest daughter, the first sibling to leave for college 1,000 miles away, had a long-distance boyfriend, and was inseparable from my hometown friends. I also had to live off campus in a hotel because of housing shortages with a roommate who visited home often. It was pretty lonely. It’s shocking to look back and remember how painful it felt to leave everyone and everything I knew behind and how much easier it’s gotten now. Granted, I still miss my family and hometown friends all the time, but with time, I’ve learned how to deal with those feelings. I met some of my forever friends in Tampa, and they helped pave the way for my entire college career. They are amazing people with adventurous, fun, and loving personalities. They made a place so foreign feel like home.

During my second year, I was transforming into a new person. I was single for the first time since my senior year of high school. I was ready to meet new people, and I finally got to live on campus with my new friends. It honestly went great. I broke out of my shell, took amazing classes toward my major, and learned a lot about myself emotionally, mentally, and academically. I also started a new job in Tampa and fell in love with it. I feel like my second year of college was how my freshmen year was supposed to be, but I made sure not to have regrets. I like to think that everything that happens is for a reason, and it’s all part of my life plan.

My last year has taught me the most so far. The first semester of this year was tough. I had a hard time leaving my family and hometown friends going into the fall because I was really scared. It’s so intimidating to think: I’m graduating. Now what? It makes you feel ahead, but it makes you feel behind when you’re taking classes with people who are one year more experienced in college than you. They talk about cool bars they go to, Greek life events, and other things that make me think I wish I had just one more year. It took me a long time to realize that it’s okay not to be able to relate to everyone in my classes because I’m younger, and we all have different life paths. These realizations came around this spring semester, and I have a new outlook on things. Sure, thinking about job and apartment hunting is scary, but I have my friends here by my side. I have two great jobs, work really hard for what I have, and have an amazingly supportive family. I can’t control life’s obstacles, but I can control how I respond.

It’s even crazier to think I was in high school just four years ago. Everything seemed like such a big deal because my world was so small. Now, I see things much more clearly and in a bigger picture. I’m very proud of myself and have to remind myself why I am where I am. I decided to live with my roommates for another year and explore the job opportunities in the amazing city of Tampa. I’m not in a rush. I’m still young and want to hop on every opportunity I can while I have the chance. The only thing I can do now is make the most of the time I have left as an official college student and remind myself that when this door closes, so many more will open.