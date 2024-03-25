A College Student Trader Joe’s Guide

From moving away from home for the first time and going to school across the country, buying groceries solely for myself became a new thing. Although I live on campus and have to have a meal plan, I still tend to steer away from the on-campus food options and cook my food, even if it’s in our dorm microwave. My all-time favorite grocery store has to be Trader Joe’s, where I do almost all of my food shopping. And what people don’t realize is how inexpensive it can be! So, I am going to share a few of my favorite snacks and meals from Trader Joe’s that I make for myself!
- Multigrain Crackers ($2.99), Mini Brie Bites ($5.49), and Colby Jack Cheese Sticks ($3.99)
These three items have become one of my favorite quick snacks from Trader Joe’s. I’m not a big cracker person, but the multigrain crackers are so good I will eat them on their own—and they’re vegan! I love brie cheese, but an entire block can be very expensive, so these mini versions are perfect, and I’m willing to “splurge” on one of my favorite foods.
- Frozen Fettuccine Alfredo ($5.49) and Frozen Italian Style Meatballs ($4.99)
This is one meal that I will make in my microwave, and I think it will be so good! I’m a big pasta lover, and this just hits the nail right on the head. As well as the meatballs I love adding protein into my meals and they are perfectly seasoned and pre-cooked so all you have to do is warm them up in your microwave!
- Everything But The Bagel Greek Yogurt Style Dip (3.49), Ridge Cut Potato Chips ($2.99), and Cut and Peeled Carrots ($1.99)
This is another one of my favorite snacks to have during the day. I am obsessed with everything bagel dip, and pairing it with the ridge chips is so good! I also tend to grab any sort of veggie while I’m shopping to dip as well and Trader Joe’s giant bag of baby carrots is only $2! So inexpensive.
- Frozen Vegetable Fried Rice ($2.99), Frozen Chicken Gyoza Potstickers ($3.99), and Sweet Chili Sauce ($1.49)
This is another microwaved meal that I love to have. It is so easy to make in the microwave and can last you a long time with plenty of servings. The sweet chili sauce is one of my favorite things and pairs so well with this combo, or I love to drizzle it on almost everything!
- Cheddar Rockets (2.49), PB&C Snack Duo (3.99), and Cherry and Pomegranate Toaster Pastries ($2.69)
These are just a few other snacks that are the Trader Joe’s version of popular snacks that I love! The Cheddar Rockets are like GoldFish, and the Toaster Pastries are like Poptarts but are much better for you than the name-brand items. The PB&C Snack duos have been a recent favorite find of mine, and they are little chocolate-filled wafer sticks with a peanut butter dip!
So next time you decide to go grocery shopping you should definitely choose Trader Joes and get these well loved food items!