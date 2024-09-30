This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Seemingly everywhere you look, news surrounding the upcoming 2024 presidential election can be found. From news sources covering candidate debates to unprecedented TikTok campaigns, we all await that November 5th date where citizens registered to vote make their choices as to who best represents their beliefs and values for the next four years to come.

The importance of getting out to vote cannot be understated. The person who sits in the Oval Office has the ability to influence your everyday life and our very values of democracy. With that being said, registering to vote can be confusing and scary, especially for first-time voters. So, here is a quick summary of what I believe are the most important things to know about voting in this election.

Stay Educated

First and foremost, ensure that you are aware of your options and educated on the candidates. It’s important to do your own research into each of your candidate options and find who will represent you best in office. Misinformation is a powerful weapon and all too often it is wielded to sway voters. Check each campaign website and be vigilant about cross-referencing your sources!

Registering to Vote

To be eligible to cast your ballot you will have to register to vote through vote.gov (the official website of the US government). Whether you choose to vote through the mail or in person, you will be required to provide ID information when registering. Oftentimes you will be issued a voter registration card once you complete the registration process. However, this is NOT required to vote, meaning you can still be registered and not hold a voter registration card. If you are a student, depending on the state you attend school, you may be eligible to vote in the state in which you attend college. Also, be sure to check the website for more information regarding voting with a disability, as a service member, and other circumstances. If you are unsure about your registration status, you can confirm it by visiting the National Association of Secretaries of State website to check your status.

Voting Options

You will have two options when it comes to voting: in-person or through the mail. If you plan to vote in person, you will need to find a polling location in the state in which you are registered to vote. You can locate that information by once again visiting the National Association of Secretaries of State website. Simply click the hyperlink, select your state, and either search your address or name (if already registered) to find a polling location close to you. If you choose to vote by mail, some states send ballots to all registered voters. However, this varies by state; You can find that information by clicking here. If your state doesn’t offer this option, you will need to request an absentee ballot. This can be done through the National Association of Secretaries of State website. Simply visit the absentee and early voting page, select your state and follow the prompts. However, it’s important to know that some states require you to order ballots within a certain amount of time until the election. Make sure you get your ballot in time!

Your Voice Matters

Oftentimes I feel as though younger generations get discouraged and believe our voices don’t make a difference and as a result they may not want to get out and vote. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Young voter turnout is incredibly important and their votes make a huge difference. Young voters have the power to decide so much about the direction in which this country will go. And now is the perfect time to decide; so, lets get voting!