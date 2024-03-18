5 Movies for The Girls With a Travel Bug!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

No plans for spring break? Craving summer? These films immerse you into a world of adventure and travel!

Did spring break come and go faster than you hoped? Are you back in your college town, daydreaming about your summer travel plans? I’ve got just the thing to cure your travel bug: Travel films give us a chance to explore Greek islands, eat our way around Italy, and befriend African elephants, all within a two-hour time span. Movies are magic and can really make us feel like we’re adventuring with our favorite characters! Here are my five go-to travel movies for when I wish I were anywhere else!

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

Mamma Mia! + Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Starting with my favorite film of all time, the Mamma Mia! franchise follows Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep) around the Greek islands as she navigates different seasons of life. Amid wedding planning, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) invites three of Donna’s love interests to the island in hopes of reuniting with her father. This brings chaotic yet entertaining mischief to the island that is sure to make you laugh AND cry (Alexa, play “Slipping Through My Fingers”). Not to mention the extremely catchy musical numbers to ABBA’s greatest hits! Filmed in Skopelos, these movies showcase the iconic shimmering waters and vibrant Greek architecture that immerses you into the screen. You’ll really feel like you’re next to Donna as she snorkels with Bill, with the girls at Sophie’s bachelorette party, or singing along to “Dancing Queen” with a hundred extras. These movies truly have it all, and you don’t want to miss out!

2. Eat, Pray, Love

This film is arguably THE travel movie of all travel movies. When Liz Gilbert’s (Julia Roberts) life is turned upside down, she embarks on the trip of a lifetime to find herself. Traveling through Bali, Italy, and India, Liz meets new people and experiences new cultures that inspire her. Liz finds healing and growth from her journey and goes home to a completely new person. This movie emphasizes the benefits of travel and is a great reminder that growth only happens outside our comfort zone. I have a tendency to fall in love with one place and travel there over and over again instead of trying somewhere new. This movie showed me that there are new experiences and adventures waiting out there for us! When booking your next trip, BE BOLD and explore somewhere new!

3. Monte Carlo

Starring Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester, and Katie Cassidy, this 2011 comedy takes you from a small town in Texas to thrilling adventures in Paris, France, and luxurious sightseeing in Monte Carlo. Friends Grace, Emma, and Meg quit their waitressing jobs in Texas and book a week in Paris in hopes of experiencing every fabulous thing France has to offer. Just after their travel plans turn more disappointing than dazzling, Grace is mistaken for a famous British heiress. The girls spend the rest of their trip posing as royals, getting showered in luxuries, parting on private yachts, and falling in love with rich bachelors. To top it all off, Cory Monteith makes an appearance as Owen, Emma’s boyfriend (where are my Gleeks?!?). By the time the credits roll, you’ll be calling your bff to make an alter ego for your next girls’ weekend while crossing your fingers that you have a doppelganger who just so happens to be a princess.

4. The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Have you ever wanted to travel to Rome but don’t have the time or resources? The Lizzie McGuire Movie is the next best thing (or so I like to convince myself). Lizzie McGuire’s high school trip to Rome starts off seemingly normal: Making wishes in La Fontana di Trevi, visiting museums, and eating pounds of pasta for each meal. When global superstar Paolo sweeps Lizzie off her feet, she fakes sick to sneak out and explore Italy with the teen heartthrob. The two zoom around on mopeds as Lizzie poses as Paolo’s singing partner, Isabella. This movie was filmed on-site in Rome in 2002, and the breathtaking beauty of the Italian architecture will have you planning your next trip ASAP! Who knows, maybe you have your own Paolo (or Gordo because, c’mon, he is the better pick!!) waiting for you in Rome!!

5. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

This movie focuses on Bridget, Carmen, Lena, and Tibby as they spend their first summer apart after years of living down the street from one another. Carmen and Tibby stay in Maryland while Bridget goes to Mexico for soccer camp, and Lena travels to Greece. Before they go their separate ways, the four friends find an old pair of jeans at a local thrift store that perfectly fits each of the girls. The girls mail the pants back and forth, trading notes about the places they’ve explored and people they’ve met. From showcasing different cultures to reminding viewers just how sweet home can be, this movie is sure to inspire you to plan a summer trip home to visit all your childhood best friends.

I hope each of these films cures your travel bug and creates a tiny escape from your daily routine. Although it would be wonderful to really travel to each of these places, I truly believe movies can provide the next best thing as they immerse us into the worlds of our favorite characters. I think films are meant to inspire us to create adventure in our OWN lives! Whether you have a trip to Greece planned or you’re staying home for the summer, I hope these films remind you of the beauty life has to offer.