The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

As we get closer to summer, it’s the peak time for concerts. If you’re new to concerts and plan on going to multiple concerts throughout your life, you want to get the most out of your experience as much as you can. So here are 5 tips to make every concert the best show you’ve ever been to.

Stay hydrated

Considering most venues are outdoors, it’s incredibly important to stay hydrated. Even if you’re just sitting or standing the entire time, the heat can get to you quickly. Drink plenty of water to ensure you feel your best throughout your show.

Save where you can

The venues will upcharge everything to get a couple more dollars out of you. Since tickets themselves are pretty pricey nowadays, it’s beneficial to save money when possible. You can get food/drinks before the show to ensure standard pricing and carpool with other people to save on parking costs.

Familiarize yourself with venue policies

Typically any show you go to will have policies in regards to the venue. Whether it be a clear bag, even a no-bag policy, or not allowing portable chargers, it’s important to know the venue policies. You won’t want to return to your car if you have a bag 1 inch bigger than the allowed size. So make sure you learn about policies and follow them for a smooth process of getting into your show.

Plan for the day of the show

Just like the show itself, you should always plan for your concert day. It doesn’t need to be articulate just enough where there’s structure to ensure a smooth ride for the day. So think about things such as when you plan on leaving, where you’re staying, when you’re picking people up, or when and where you want to take pictures. By setting a plan for pre-show activities like these, you can generally eliminate any stress about punctuality or em for your show.

Have fun!

Concerts are an experience to just enjoy the music you love. Have as much fun as possible! Enjoy your time with your favorite music and your favorite people.