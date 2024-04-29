This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

I hit the ground running with reading two summers ago. I used to think reading for fun wasn’t for me, but some changes and personal growth led me to give it a go. Plus, all of my friends were talking about Colleen Hoover when her books were getting a lot of attention, so I had to see what it was all about. I quickly found reading a peaceful way to disconnect for a bit and get lost in someone else’s story. Today, I read as a form of entertainment, a way to learn something new, put myself in someone else’s shoes, and get away from the screen. From the beginning of March to early April, I read three books in what was considered record time for me. These page-turners are stories you need to get your hands on as soon as possible!

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

I was told to read this book ever since I got into reading again. When I finally came around to it, I couldn’t stop reading it. This book takes you through the highs and lows of A-List Hollywood fame and takes you through the stories of all seven husbands of the main character and famous actor Evelyn. When you read this book, you always want to know what happens next, what gossip is uncovered, and how she moved on from one husband to the next. This book also has multiple plot twists that will leave you wondering! It’s a great look into the minds of celebrities, especially in the pressures of old Hollywood.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

This is probably one of my favorite books I’ve ever read. This was another one my friends would not stop recommending to me. It’s a mystery based around a wealthy wedding off the coast of Ireland, along with the perspectives and backstories of the most important guests. I love the style of the chapters, which hop between different characters’ perspectives because they always come together so seamlessly. This style is the best for mysteries and plot twists because you need to know what each character is thinking so you can get closer to the answers. Every character had a deep backstory, so you could empathize with them and see where each of their darkest secrets originated. This book is 100% a mystery must-read!

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

This is the latest thriller/mystery I’ve read, which got me even more hooked on the genre. The Silent Patient puts you in the mind of a woman who refuses to speak, and the therapist is willing to help her. As you read, the story intensifies, and you learn so much about psychology and the importance of human upbringing, which helps you sympathize during the hardest parts. The therapy and psychology parts of the book opened my eyes and taught me a lot about human upbringing and the human mind I never knew. It’s so cool how a fictional story can teach you so much and give you new perspectives on life.

I really hope you get the chance to read all or any of these books sometime soon. They are so enthralling that they are nearly impossible to put down. I recently discovered that The University of Tampa does interlibrary loans, which is one library borrowing from another library for you. This is perfect since I can’t borrow books from the local library because I’m not a resident and am an out-of-state student. You should check out if your school library offers this, too! Happy reading!