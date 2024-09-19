Your Guide to Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall quickly approaches, it’s time to get excited about all the seasonal must-haves! You might find yourself craving fall movies—especially if you’ve already binged Gilmore Girls, a warm sweater, boots, and ready to embrace the coziness of the season.

Dress for it

When it comes to fall footwear, a good pair of boots is essential. Knee-high black boots are a timeless choice, perfect for pairing a skirt and a sweater. For a more casual vibe, try chunky ankle boots. And let’s not forget classic UGG boots! I’ve been loving my platform UGGs—they’re not only cozy but also stylish enough to wear even it starts to snow.

A warm sweater is a fall essential that can elevate any outfit. A hoodie sweatshirt is perfect for a casual vibe. Chunky knit sweaters are a fantastic choice—they pair well with jeans for a relaxed look or a mini skirt for elevation. Cardigans are also a must-have, adding layers of warmth and versatility.

A staple long sleeve is a must-have for fall, and I’ve been loving brands like Skims and Aritzia for basic tees and pants. These pieces are worth the investment, as they keep you warm while effortlessly elevating your wardrobe. Their quality and style make them perfect for layering or wearing on their own, ensuring you stay cozy and achieve the clean look all season long.

A good fall movie

Some recommendations to get you in the mood for fall are When Harry Met Sally for a classic romantic-comedy, Scream for a classic slasher, The Devil Wears Prada for fall fashion inspiration, and Knives Out for the quintessential fall cinematography and aesethetic, with the perfect murder mystery.

Academia- romanticize it!

Fall is the ideal time to get into study mode as colder weather brings exams closer. To stay motivated, romanticize your schoolwork by studying in pretty locations as the campus changes for this season. Making studying fun and aesthetic can inspire you to do your best work.

Beauty

As fall approaches, I love straying away from my usual light pink nails and experimenting with darker tones especially rich shades like deep reds for my nails. These bold colors perfectly complement the season. Micro-French nails are a classic choice for fall, offering a simpler yet stylish twist on the typical French manicure. A thin French line in any color elevates the look. This combination creates a clean appearance that’s both modern and sophisticated, perfect for the new season.