Roommate Survival 101: Tips for Navigating the Jungle of Shared Living

Living with a roommate can be a challenging experience, and it’s completely normal to encounter struggles along the way. Going from having your own space and clutter to worrying about someone else’s lifestyle choices is a big adjustment. All these challenges can often be resolved through effective communication, all you gotta do is talk it out! Let me help you find the best way to find common ground and become an united team, instead of two separate ones.

1. Set Ground Rules

Right at the beginning of living together, it is essential to state things that are important to you and are vital to having a positive living space. Whether that be not leaving food packages open or regularly wiping down surfaces, it is important to set those early on. Be honest and open about what your needs are!

2. Share Responsibilities

Divide up the work that needs to be done in half (or by however many roommates you have) so that everyone plays an equal part in keeping your living space in check. When everyone contributes, it feels like a team effort and can actually unite you guys instead of break you apart.

3. Spend Time Together

While this one seems inevitable because you always spend time with your roommate in your room, I mean go outside of your shared space! Building a friendship and trust with one another can contribute to a positive living space, so go see a movie or go get food with one another regularly to help build a friendship and partnership all in one.

4. Compromise

Yes, I know, this one does not sound enjoyable or like something anyone wants to do. However, being willing to accommodate each other’s needs can go a long way and can be key to maintaining harmony within your walls. Flexibility can go a long way whether you want to be flexible or have no interest in being.

5. Respect Personal Space

Recognize the other person’s need for personal space and privacy. This essentially means when they are having a bad day or do not want to be interrupted, let them have space and they will come to you when they are ready! Moreover, do not use their belongings without asking or touching something of theirs without permission. It is key to remember the golden rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

6. Address Issues Early On

Do not and I repeat do not bottle up any resentment or anger towards your roommate. While it might seem like a good idea to keep your mouth shut on things that have upset you, they can eventually lead to huge misunderstandings and unnecessary drama. When an issue arises, calmly bring it up to them and explain how you feel, this way you avoid a bigger conflict down the line.

7. Be Supportive

Last but not least, showing your roommate you see them and you care for them can be so beneficial to your relationship. Being away from home is really hard, so it is so important to be there for eachother during this pivotal time in your life.​​ Whether you ask them how their day is or help them with an assignment they are struggling with, this little act can lead to building a strong foundation for roommate coexistence.

Implementing these seven strategies can help foster a more positive and enjoyable roommate relationship!