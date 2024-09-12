Navigating Social Media in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

Chances are, when your mom went to college, she didn’t have the ability to share snapshots of her college experience with hundreds of other people. She probably had no idea what her roommate looked like before move-in, and she definitely did not use Pinterest for dorm decorating inspiration. But for today’s college students, going to college means not just navigating communal bathrooms and finals season, but also the slippery slope that is social media.

It is essential as a freshman in college to establish a healthy relationship with social media. As a new student, you are living on your own for the first time, perhaps living in a new state, and discovering a new-found freedom. While freshman year is exciting, it can also be extremely isolating. You may see people posting on Instagram with their large friend groups, going to parties, going to game days, and feel as if you are missing out. Other people’s Instagram feeds are not what you should base your college experience on. It is totally normal to not have a huge friend group when you first start school–forming friendships takes time! More than that, Instagram is just a highlight reel–no one is going to post when they are stressed at the library at midnight, surviving off a Celcius.

Focus on creating a balanced college routine, and the rest will fall into place. Get involved with clubs, spend time outside your dorm room, or even explore beyond your campus.

Minding Your Digital Footprint

All college students, no matter if they are freshmen or seniors, should know how to use social media responsibly. When you post something, whether publicly or privately, ask yourself, “would I be comfortable with this photo or caption being published on the front page of the New York Times?” If the answer is anything other than yes, it is probably best to not post. No matter what anyone says, the internet is forever.

In today’s day and age, employers check applicants’ social media accounts for content that might be inappropriate for the workplace. According to a 2020 Express Employment Professional survey, fifty-five percent of employers “have found content that caused them not to hire the applicant.” It may be tempting to post that photo of you and your underage friends drinking from red Solo Cups at a party, but that one post may mean the difference between you landing your dream internship, and receiving an email that a hiring manager decided to go in a different direction. Don’t be a part of the fifty-five percent. Consider creating private accounts to post content for friends and family and a separate public account for professional content.

Final Reminders

Whether you’re an engineering, English, or biology major, social media literacy is a skill all college students should perfect throughout their four years. Social media is only going to become prevalent in our lives, and it is important to approach it with confidence, knowledge, and savvy.