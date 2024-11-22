This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

If you are a college girl, don’t think you’re crazy if you think about love, friendships, and relationships all the time. You wonder if you’re crazy because you literally can’t stop wondering about the guy you ghosted you a few days ago, or wondering why you and your boyfriend aren’t connecting as much anymore. Going into the future, I want to become a marriage or family therapist, and I am majoring in Human Development and Family Science at Syracuse. I absolutely LOVE hearing about relationship problems and helping solve them, and I was not really aware of this until I took a class.

Last year during class registration, which happened to be last week at Syracuse for the spring semester, I decided to take HFS 425, Love, Lust & Relationships with Professor Ashleigh Jones. I HIGHLY recommend taking this course, and if you don’t go to Syracuse, I recommend finding a similar class. Not only does it go over topics that are usually swept under the rug, but the assignments and projects make you learn about what you find important, and what you can do to better relationships, emotionally & physically. Not only did this class spike my interest, but it made me want to change my career path. We watched the first season of “Married at First Sight,” and got to discuss the participant’s connections, and what it will take for their relationship to last. Totally recommend this show.

/ Unsplash

Taking a class about relationships can be incredibly beneficial for individuals seeking to navigate both personal and professional aspects of their lives. Relationships are literally the core of human existence, whether they are familial, romantic, or professional, and understanding the dynamics that influence them can lead to a lot of improved communication, emotional intelligence, and overall well-being. A well-structured class on relationships, which Syracuse professor Ashleigh Jones provides, offered really cool insights into various types of connections, from attachment theory to conflict resolution strategies, helping individuals identify patterns, manage expectations, and cultivate healthier, more fulfilling interactions with others.

In such an interconnected world, the ability to relate to people from diverse backgrounds is truly crucial. A relationship class often provides psychological perspectives that enhance empathy and respect for different viewpoints. This knowledge not only makes for better relationships but also teaches individuals to deal with challenges such as social stress and societal expectations. Taking a class about relationships can have long-term personal benefits, trust me! It truly promoted my personal self-awareness by encouraging students to look into their unhealthy and healthy behaviors and patterns in relationships. Understanding how past experiences influence current connections can be an empowering step toward personal growth and healing.

If you’re a friend who gives great advice about relationship issues in college and you are still unsure about a future career path, see if this interests you! It won’t hurt to try something new, and if you can take a fun class, do it!