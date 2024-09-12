5 Ways To Prioritize Your Health This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

We all know that prioritizing your health in college can be tough, but your body will thank you in the long run. These helpful tips will hopefully provide a roadmap to balancing academic pressures with self-care, ensuring you stay energized and focused throughout your college journey. From managing stress to working out & eating well, adopting these strategies can make a significant difference in your overall well-being. By leading a healthy lifestyle in college, you can build a solid foundation for academic and all-around success.

Self Care Night

Having a self-care night with friends in college is a great way to unwind while chilling with your girls. It’s all about taking a break from the stress of exams and assignments while enjoying some fun and relaxation together. Plus, it will help revive you for your next night out.

Utilize the Campus Gym

Syracuse has a few gyms around campus and even though they can get busy, it is a great way to stay healthy while balancing college life. It’s not just about working out but decompressing throughout a long day. Plus, it’s a great way to meet people who are also into working out.

Get Your Favorite Snacks

One thing we can all agree on is dining hall food isn’t the best and doesn’t always make you feel great. The best thing you can do to solve this problem is get your favorite snacks or produce to keep in your dorm that will fuel you to do your best.