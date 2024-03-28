Where To Get Cute And Affordable Bikinis This Summer

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Want to be cute and trendy around the pool this summer but don’t want to break the bank? Well, I got you, girl! I also feel your struggle, as of lately the average price for a bikini set is $80. I do not want to pay $80 for a small set of fabric. So… I have compiled a list of stores where you can find affordable bathing suits this summer so you don’t have to.

Walmart has always been one of my favorites for shopping. Believe it or not, Walmart’s summer clothing line is so cute! It is also very affordable. You can buy a bikini set for as little as $30. Not only do they have cute two-piece bikinis, but relatively inexpensive one-pieces. This works well if you need full coverage for your bathing suits.

Target offers great deals on swimwear if you are a Target Circle member. Like Walmart, you can buy a set for $30. Target’s swimwear line offers fun colors and the latest trends.

Need a bathing suit in a pinch? Amazon Prime offers free returns and two-day shipping. While the prices vary on Amazon, you can still find a cheap set easily and the reviews will not sugarcoat. So, if you need honest feedback, Amazon will be your friend.

Unfortunately, the prices for Strawberry Milk Mob can be on the higher end of the market. These bikinis are not only cute but they are of high quality. So, if you do not mind the higher prices, Strawberry Milk Mob will be your fit.

Pacsun offers adorable little bikinis. For a bikini set, the average price is around $40. It may be on the pricier end of most bikini sets on this list. However, Pacsun offers excellent quality bathing suits that make it worth it.

On Cupshe’s website, you can find bikini sets for as little as $30. They offer amazing deals during the summer. If ordering online for a bikini is not your speed, then you can find Cupshe bathing suits in Walmart!

For a set at Revenge The Label, the price is about $35. If you don’t mind cheekier bikinis, this will be for you.

Like Pacsun, Cotton On can be on the pricier end. A set will cost about $45 or more. The bikinis at Cotton On are super cute and trendy which makes it worth the price.

Aerie is one of my go-to’s for bikinis. You can typically find a bikini set for $30. Tops by themselves are $15. I always recommend Aerie to anyone who is looking for comfortable bikinis. Aerie is always offering deals on bikinis.

At H&M you can find bikinis and one-piece swimwear for about $30. H&M is quick with trends, and their bikinis are super cute. You can find bikinis that range from little to full coverage, so there is an option for everyone.

You can find both bikinis and one-pieces for a great price at Forever 21. Everything is always on sale at Forever 21. You can expect to find good deals any time of the year for bikinis.

Shein is for the girls who don’t mind taking risks. Shein offers exceptionally low prices for swimwear and usually takes about two weeks to ship. But be mindful, because the company is almost always in a lawsuit. If Shein’s worth the risk for the lower prices, then I definitely recommend it.

