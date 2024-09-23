What To Wear To The Short n’ Sweet Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Get ready! The Short n’ Sweet Tour starts Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, and ends Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Currently going to one of Sabrina Carpenter’s 33 concerts dates and don’t know what to wear? I have a few ideas for you…

1. All things Mini

To stay true to Miss Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic style, it is a must to wear miniskirts, dresses, and even some might say…”Short n’ Sweet” shorts! You can find miniskirts, dresses, and shorts online and in-store.

Online Shopping: Amazon, Princess Polly, SHEIN, Nasty Gal

In-Person Shopping: Target, Urban Outfitters, H&M, Aéropostle

2. Music Videos

Short n’ Sweet has three music videos: “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.” Luckily, her style in her music videos is easy to recreate!

Sabrina’s iconic look in “Espresso” is an easy one to replicate! A black mini dress with a white neckline. Upon researching the dress, I found that you can find dresses that look similar on Amazon, PacSun, and Forever 21.

Sabrina’s red dress in “Please Please Please” is a super flirty and casual look that’s perfect for the Short n’ Sweet Tour! You can find a plethora of red corset dresses on Amazon.

In the “Taste” music video, you can find outfits both worn by Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter. You can commit to elegance for the Short n’ Sweet tour. It ranges from their funeral dress to their murderous look. Going with a friend? One dresses as Sabrina and the other as Jenna!

3. Booties

Sabrina is known for her concert outfits, and her boots are what pull her looks together. On her “Emails I Can’t Send Tour,” she wore iconic knee-high boots. Fortunately, her white as well as black knee-high boots can be found easily.

Online: Amazon, Temu, and even Walmart!

4. HEARTS

Sabrina likes to wear her heart on her sleeve (quite literally!). Sabrina always is donning heart-shaped necklaces and a heart-themed style! Many of her outfits on the “Emails I Can’t Send Tour” had a heart-shaped cutout on the bodice. So, it’s safe to say that Sabrina loves her hearts! You can find lots of heart-shaped jewelry and clothing everywhere!

Jewelry: Amazon, Forever 21, Walmart, Claire’s

Clothing: Etsy, SHEIN, Amazon, Cider

5. SUNNIES

Finally, sunglasses will tie your look together. Sabrina in the “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” music videos can be seen wearing vintage sunnies! Recreating these cat-eye sunglasses is easy to find online!