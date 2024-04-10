The Shocking Twist In JoJo Siwa’s Career

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have all heard of the former Dance Moms star, JoJo Siwa. She has probably had one of the most interesting careers compared to the rest of her Dance Moms cast. JoJo with the Bow Bow has one of the most iconic careers of the 2010s and 2020s. Born on May 19, 2003, this May she will celebrate her 21st birthday. Now let’s break down the timeline of her career…

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (2013)

JoJo was first introduced in season two of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. JoJo was only nine when she was brought into stardom. This dance competition would change both JoJo’s and her mom, Jessalyn’s, lives forever. JoJo would ultimately place fifth in the competition. Even though JoJo didn’t win the competition, JoJo’s fierce personality and performance would catch the attention of many.

Dance Moms (2014-2016)

Due to her eccentric personality, Abby brought JoJo to the Abby Lee Dance Company during the fourth season. JoJo’s loud personality would match both her dance style and her outfits. JoJo was known for her large bows and colorful dance wear. After two full seasons on the show, JoJo left during season six after refusing to do a duet with Kendall.

“JoJo with the Bow Bow” (2013)

JoJo would be known across all social media platforms. She was known as JoJo with the Bow Bow. It all started when Abby Lee called her by this nickname in season five episode three of Dance Moms titled “JoJo with a Bow Bow.” JoJo’s bows are a massive part of JoJo’s career and identity. Big brands would endorse her because of this and make merch based on her bows.

The Start of JoJo’s Music Career (2016)

JoJo released her first ever single “Boomerang.” The song became a hit, the catchy tune earned “Boomerang” over a billion streams. The song has a music video on YouTube with a whopping 900 million views. JoJo would go on to release more hit songs throughout her time at Nickelodeon.

JoJo Siwa and Nickelodeon (2017-2021)

In 2017, Siwa signed to Nickelodeon and appeared in various shows and films. JoJo was featured in many of Nickelodeon’s projects such as the Kids Choice Awards. Eventually, she starred in two of Nickelodeon’s shows: The JoJo and BowBow Show Show and Middle School Moguls. Nickelodeon would endorse JoJo’s brand. Her products ranged from: accessories, cosmetics, toys, technology, and even food. JoJo even partnered with Monopoly and received her own board game.

The Masked Singer (2020)

Even though we thought JoJo would be done with competitions, she surprised us by being on season three of The Masked Singer. JoJo would perform as a T-Rex, the reveal was shocking to many viewers in 2020. JoJo would return to The Masked Singer becoming the youngest performer to appear on The Masked Singer.

TikTok Fame (2020-2021)

JoJo increasingly became popular on TikTok in 2020 and 2021 with many of her videos having gone viral. Due to TikTok, she would see an increase in the number of her fans. TikTok allowed JoJo to expand into the Gen Z demographic. Before many teens her age did not like her because of her childlike personality, but on TikTok, she shows a more mature part of herself that was separate from her brand.

JoJo Coming Out (2021)

Nothing shocked the world more than JoJo Siwa coming out. The star came out on social media in January 2021. She came out on TikTok in a video where she is lip-synching Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and in an Instagram post where she was wearing a “Best Gay Cousin” shirt. JoJo would receive backlash from the companies she branded with, however, JoJo thought that it would be best not to hide away her sexuality from her younger fans.

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) (2021)

In Fall 2021, she was selected to be on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. JoJo Siwa was partnered with Jenna Johnson. The pair ultimately ended up placing second with her highest score on the show being a 40. JoJo and Jenna became the first ever same-sex dancing partnership in the show’s history.



Dance Moms Reunion (2024)

JoJo is set to return to reminisce with her Dance Moms costars in May 2024. JoJo has a positive public relationship with Abby Lee Miller. JoJo and her mom even reappeared on the eighth season of Dance Moms for an episode in a tribute episode for herself. JoJo is thankful for the opportunities that Abby Lee Miller gave her. JoJo’s opinion would spark controversy amongst her costars and fans of the show.

“Bad Girl” Era (2024)

JoJo recently donned a gothic look at iHeartRadio awards. On April 5, she released a music video for her new single “Karma.” JoJo’s recent behavior sparked controversy across all social media platforms. JoJo Siwa still plans on pursuing this new era despite the criticism from young fans. JoJo admits that she was inspired by Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz era and other artists such as Prince, Elton John, and Lady Gaga. She admitted that she knew her new single “Karma” would attract attention on TikTok.

Where is JoJo Siwa’s career going to go from here? Even if you are not a fan, we all are curious. Perhaps it could be the end of an era of childhood stardom with no more JoJo with a Bow Bow. JoJo traded her flamboyant outfits for a devastating new edgy look. It’s going to be exciting to see what JoJo Siwa plans to do with her career now.