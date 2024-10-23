The Cutest ‘Wicked’ Collab Products That You Can’t Miss For The Holidays

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

From Broadway and now to the silver screen, Wicked is making its debut in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. To prepare for the highly anticipated movie, Wicked has created 30+ collaborations! From Betty Crocker to Vera Bradley, these products are in high demand. You cannot miss them, they will get you in the spooky spirit! It is also never too early to get some holiday shopping done and these products will be the perfect Christmas gift for your besties. I’ve compiled a list of the most perfect products for you and your friends:

1. Ulta x Wicked Limited-edition collection

Ulta’s Wicked Collection did not come to disappoint! Ulta has launched 70 products related to the film. The collection includes cosmetics, bags, hair tools, and fragrances. All of the products include Glinda’s sparkly pink or Elphaba’s spooky green. They are the perfect gifts for your besties!

2. Stanley x Target x Wicked 40 oz Tumbler

Of course, Stanley and Target took advantage of the highly anticipated film! They produced the cutest Wicked-inspired 40 oz tumblers. You can get either Elphaba’s emerald green or Glinda’s vibrant pink in the tumbler. You can get the bottle either at Target or online at StockX.

3. Starbucks Wicked-themes drinks

Need a break from all the shopping? Look no further, Starbucks has joined in on all the Wicked fun! The brand recently released an Elphaba’s Cold Brew and Glinda’s Pink Potion drinks. Glinda’s Drink features a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers® with creamy coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of real, freeze-dried dragonfruit. Topped with silky-smooth non-dairy strawberry cold foam, the drink is finished with an Oz-dusting of magic. On the other hand, Elphaba’s drink includes Starbucks’ Signature Cold Brew. The cold brew is sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with silky-smooth non-dairy matcha cold foam, and colorful green candy sprinkles for an Oz-dusting of magic.

4. Squishmallows x Wicked

It’s no surprise that there is now an Elphaba Squishmallow! You can find her at Walmart, and she is the cutest thing ever! It is the perfect decoration for you or your bestie’s dorm room.

