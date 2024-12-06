The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

I recently saw Wicked over the break and I have to say, it’s my new obsession. I’m not a theater person and I have only been to a couple of Broadway shows, but I fell in love with this movie. Ariana and Cynthia’s acting and singing are magical and the two hours and forty minutes I spent in the theater flew by. There were plenty of great scores in this movie, but I’ve narrowed it down to the top five that are my favorites that I’ve been listening to on repeat since I saw the movie less than a week ago. Let’s see if we have the same favorites!

“Defying Gravity”: This song is my absolute favorite. It’s such a beautiful rendition of the song. The audience can clearly see the struggle between two friends who want to stay on the same path but know they have to part ways. Cynthia and Ariana’s voices harmonize so beautifully and it’s such a powerful message. “No One Mourns the Wicked”: This score was an excellent way to start the movie. It is so chilling and haunting and sets a grave tone for Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship. It is gut-wrenching and I got the same feeling watching this opening scene as I did when I watched the opening scene of Black Widow. You can clearly see how Glinda regrets the mistakes she made and how heartbreaking it is for her to think about Elphaba. The choir in the background wailing sells it to me and gives me such an intense reaction. A choir does it for me every time, especially the last minute of the song, thus why this is ranked second. “Popular”: It’s such a fun tune and probably one of the most well-known. I’m not a theater person, and for people like me, it’s most likely one of the favorites because it’s so catchy and the voice fluctuations are very impressive. It’s a great way to kickstart Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship and progress their relationship quite well. “I’m Not that Girl”: This one hits home for me because I’ve often felt like Elphaba when it comes to how society treats those that are different. Cynthia’s low tone makes this so beautiful. It’s an incredibly relatable song and is performed wonderfully. “Dancing Through Life”: I love Jonathon Bailey’s performance here. This is such an entertaining song to sing along to. It gives the movie a lighthearted atmosphere and breaks up some of the sadder songs like “Something Bad” and “I’m Not That Girl”.

So here you go! My top five from Wicked. If you haven’t seen the movie, go watch it! It’s 100% worth your time and money and you’ll have the songs stuck in your head for days.

Wicked Soundtrack Guide: Every Song & When They Play